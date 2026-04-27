NEWS RELEASE: DBEDT, Japan-America Society of Hawai’i to Host 2026 Hawai’i-Japan Sister Summit

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMOHALA PĀʻOIHANA, ʻIMI WAIWAI A HOʻOMĀKAʻIKAʻI

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPORT DIVISION

DENNIS T. LING

ADMINISTRATOR

DBEDT, JAPAN-AMERICA SOCIETY OF HAWAI‘I TO HOST 2026 HAWAI‘I-JAPAN SISTER SUMMIT

Honolulu Gathering will Spotlight Hawai‘i-Japan Ties and Shared Priorities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 27, 2026

HONOLULU – The 2026 Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister Summit will bring leaders from Hawaiʻi and Japan to Honolulu on May 20 and 21 for discussions to strengthen long-standing ties and advance new opportunities for collaboration. The event will begin with an opening reception on May 20, followed by a full day of summit sessions and the Sister Summit Marketplace on May 21. A separate Hawaiʻi-Japan Economic Policy Forum will take place May 22 at the East-West Center and is by invitation only.

Hosted by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) in partnership with the Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi (JASH), the summit is themed “Creating Our Future.” The summit is expected to include Governor Josh Green, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen and Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami, along with representatives from Hawaiʻi’s six sister prefectures and 30 sister cities and towns in Japan.

Building on the inaugural 2023 summit, this year’s gathering will focus on strengthening sister-state and sister-city relationships while creating space for new dialogue, partnerships and practical areas of collaboration.

“Japan is one of Hawaiʻi’s most important global partners and this summit creates an opportunity to identify practical areas for collaboration,” said James Kunane Tokioka, director of DBEDT. “From trade and investment to education, resilience, cultural exchange and even growing opportunities in sports tourism, the conversations at the Sister Summit can help shape long-term value for Hawaiʻi and Japan alike.”

“For decades, sister relationships have helped build trust, understanding and exchange between Hawaiʻi and Japan,” said Reyna Kaneko, president of JASH. “This summit is designed to turn those relationships into fresh ideas, stronger partnerships and meaningful action in areas where both sides have much to share and much to gain.”

The May 21 program will open with a keynote address by Joshua W. Walker, Ph.D., president and CEO of Japan Society, whose remarks are expected to help frame the day’s discussions around the broader strategic, economic and cultural significance of the Hawaiʻi-Japan relationship. Sessions throughout the day will explore One Health, the Hawaiʻi-Japan economic relationship, sports diplomacy, disaster preparedness and resiliency, a free and open Indo-Pacific, as well as the business of pop culture, including anime, gaming and e-sports.

Planned speakers and panelists include:

Health, Sustainability and Shared Learning

Moderator: Sandra Chang, Ph.D., One Health Program, University of Hawaiʻi

Governor Josh Green, state of Hawaiʻi

Governor Seitaro Hattori, Fukuoka Prefectural Government

Dr. Kelly Pelican, director, Health Sciences Institute, University of Hawaiʻi

Business of Pop Culture

Moderator: Mari Erdman

Deputy Mayor Sae Sugiura, Shibuya City

Nyle Sky Kauweloa, director, UH e-Sports

Lani Kekahuna-Kalaukoa, CEO, Vtoku

Michiteru Okabe, game producer and director, Capcom, Sega and FromSoftware

Ricky Uy, co-founder and CEO, Komodo

Hawai‘i-Japan: Economic Impact and Relationship

Moderator: Colbert Matsumoto, chairman, Tradewind Group

Neill Char, vice chair, Retail Banking Group, First Hawaiian Bank

Shinichiro Shimizu, vice chairman, Japan Airlines

James Kunane Tokioka, director, DBEDT

Jacob Vuillemin, economist, DBEDT

Disaster Preparedness and Resiliency

Moderator: Molly Schmidt, CEO, Pacific Islands Region, American Red Cross

Vice Governor Tsuguyoshi Miyagi, Okinawa

Mayor Hiroyuki Uchida, Iwaki City

Col. James Barros, (Ret.), Administrator, Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency

Renise Bayne, regional disaster officer, American Red Cross

Andrea Ciletti, branch chief, Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance (CFE-DM)

Strategic Roles for Hawaiʻi and Japan in the Indo-Pacific

Moderator and Panelist: Joshua Walker, Ph.D., president and CEO, Japan Society

Manabu Imakyurei, president, National Institute for Defense Studies, Japan Ministry of Defense

Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum, director, Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

Sports Diplomacy

Moderator: Dave Erdman, Retail Merchants Association of Hawaiʻi

Jim Barahal, M.D., sports event executive

Don Nomura, sports agent

Rika Riodan, chair, Pickleball Japan Federation

Glenn Wakai, state Senator, state of Hawai‘i

In addition to the summit sessions, the Sister Summit Marketplace on May 21 will feature government agencies, businesses and organizations from Hawaiʻi and Japan showcasing services, products and information while creating opportunities for new connections. The May 22 Hawaiʻi-Japan Economic Policy Forum will bring together invited government leaders and selected business representatives for a more focused discussion on trade, investment and the role of government and sister relationships in advancing economic partnership.

Registration is $350 per attendee. The deadline to register is May 11, 2026. For more information or to register, visit https://www.jashawaii.org/sister-summit-2026 .

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT )

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. The DBEDT mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About the Business Development and Support Division (BDSD)

The Business Development and Support Division of DBEDT promotes industry development and economic diversification by supporting existing and emerging industries in Hawai‘i and by attracting new investment and businesses to the state. Learn more at: https://invest.hawaii.gov/ .

About the Japan America Society of Hawai‘i (JASH)

The Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi was founded in 1976 to promote understanding and friendship between the people of Japan and the United States through the special and unique perspective of Hawaiʻi.

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