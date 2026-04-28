Beijng Autoshow: OMODA & JAECOO Empower AiMOGA Robotics to Reshape the Intelligent Ecosystem and Serve the Real World

WUHU, CHINA, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 24, 2026, The 19th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition grandly opened. OMODA & JAECOO showcased two core models, the OMODA 4 and OMODA 7, at their booth. And AiMOGA Robotics, jointly developed by OMODA & JAECOO and the AiMOGA team, unveiled a lineup of products including the Intelligent Police Robot, humanoid robot Mornine, and quadruped robot Argos. Centered on car-robot synergy, the showcase demonstrated how intelligent robots integrate with the automotive ecosystem and enable collaborative responses. During the auto show, the OMODA & JAECOO booth welcomed over 4,000 international business guests, of whom 2,500 are expected to visit Wuhu for in-depth exchanges—exploring new opportunities in the coordinated development of intelligent vehicles and robotics.

AiMOGA Robotics' rapid growth is built on the technology and resources of OMODA & JAECOO. As the world's first humanoid robotics company to receive dual EU certification for both hardware and software, AiMOGA has entered over 30 countries and regions, covering more than 100 real-world application scenarios. AiMOGA has developed a unique competitive edge across four key dimensions: R&D, supply chain, global networks, and collaborative innovation. OMODA & JAECOO's mature R&D system and validation processes enable AiMOGA to move rapidly from concept to prototype, significantly shortening core technology development cycles. OMODA & JAECOO's globally leading supply chain capabilities help AiMOGA bridge the "last mile" from lab to mass production—delivering clear advantages in cost control, production efficiency, and product reliability. OMODA & JAECOO's presence in 69 global markets gives AiMOGA a unique channel for accelerating expansion, allowing the company to gradually realize "global R&D, global manufacturing, and global delivery" by leveraging overseas brand recognition and channel resources. In addition, through the OMODA & JAECOO platform, AiMOGA has established 31 innovation labs across six major technical fields—covering embodied intelligence, perception algorithms, motion control, and human-machine interaction—continuously strengthening its technology edge and differentiation.

The AiMOGA Intelligent Police Robot showcased at the exhibition has already been deployed at scale in multiple cities across China, covering real-world scenarios such as school-zone traffic support, traffic guidance, and event security duty. It is currently in discussions with more than 50 cities on potential cooperation. Powered by multi-sensor fusion navigation and a dedicated traffic-management large model, the robot can perform intelligent patrols, violation recognition, and signal coordination—helping reduce pressure on frontline police officers. The deployment of this traffic police robot for school-zone duty marks another real-world application of OMODA & JAECOO's intelligent capabilities across different scenarios. Argos, the quadruped robot, has achieved strong engineering maturity and stable performance. With cumulative deliveries exceeding 1,000 units last year, Argos continues to expand into diverse applications including home companionship, showroom performances, and community security—becoming a benchmark product in the commercial quadruped robot sector.

AiMOGA Robotics is actively advancing the migration of intelligent automotive technologies to robotic platforms. These core technologies, derived from OMODA & JAECOO's intelligent cockpit and assisted driving systems, bring autonomous-driving-level environmental understanding to robotics—enabling centimeter-level positioning, dynamic obstacle avoidance, and full-domain 3D perception in complex scenarios. On the energy front, AiMOGA deeply shares Chery's three-electric system technologies and is equipped with Chery's solid-state battery to meet the needs of long-duration continuous operation.

This Beijing Auto Show coincides with the third anniversary of OMODA & JAECOO. The brand officially announced that global cumulative sales have surpassed one million units, setting a new record as the fastest automotive brand to reach the million-unit milestone — truly earning its title as a Global Record Maker. As a brand born global, OMODA & JAECOO has covered 69 core markets worldwide and established 1,364 dealer showrooms in just three years. That means entering a new market every 16 days on average, and opening a new store each day. Alongside this rapid growth, OMODA & JAECOO continues to Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People around the world, shaping products and experiences together through ongoing interaction and feedback. At the same time, the robotics field is continuously expanding, increasingly integrating into every aspect of users' lives.

The 19th Beijing Auto Show is a concentrated showcase of AiMOGA’s product, as well as a strategic extension of OMODA & JAECOO from intelligent vehicles to embodied intelligence, and from mobility ecosystems to service ecosystems. Looking ahead, AiMOGA will continue to deepen its scenario-driven approach to product planning and use products to drive technological development, enabling intelligent robots to serve the real world.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA & JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

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