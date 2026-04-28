The KSO Raids its Spice Cabinet for 'Parsley Sage Rosemary & Thyme' (An Evening of Simon & Garfunkel)

The KSO offers authentic record covers with its studio musicians and vocalists.

20 Paul Simon & Art Garfunkel hits, spanning three decades, are authentically covered by the KSO's studio orchestra and vocalists to close out Season 34.

Living through both the 1960s and 2020s, I see and sense similar anxieties and concerns. Perhaps the profound lyricism, melodies and sounds of Simon & Garfunkel can sooth and restore our spirits.” — KSO Music Director, James R. Cassidy

NEWPORT, KY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra is “still crazy after all these years,” as the orchestra closes its 34th season with an entire evening of Simon and Garfunkel, featuring 20 hits from the 1960s through the 80s.Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel met in NYC grade school in 1954. Ten years later their first album Wednesday Morning 3 A.M. (including “The Sound of Silence”) sold poorly, leading Simon to embark on a solo career in England, and Garfunkel to resume his studies at Columbia University.In 1965, a remixed version of their “The Sound of Silence” (with electric guitar & drum overdubs, re-released by producer Tom Miller), became a radio hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The duo reunited and released more albums while touring colleges across the U.S. Simon & Garfunkel’s music was featured in the 1967 film The Graduate, and with the release of the soundtrack, along with their 4th album “Mrs. Robinson” also ascended to No.1.Art’s & Paul’s relationship was often troubled, leading to artistic disagreements and the duo’s eventual break-up in 1970, following their final studio album release — “Bridge Over Troubled Water” — their best selling record. Simon continued to write, perform and record into the 2000s. Garfunkel made movies and a few recordings. The duo reunited in 1981 for a Central Park concert attracting over 500,000 fans.Whereas most orchestras in the U.S. bring in pre-packaged pop shows, the KSO has always built their own from scratch, thanks in many instances to the orchestra’s 30-year association with arranger, pianist, conductor Terry LaBolt. As KSO arranger, LaBolt has written 454 charts — full orchestral to studio orchestra, to subsidiary groups —which has allowed the KSO to offer authentic and truly unique programs for more than three decades.Terry LaBolt will be receiving the KSO’s “Crystal Baton” award at the KSO’s May 15 season finale. It is only the 3rd Crystal Baton awarded to an individual, whose loyalty and efforts in support of the KSO have made an existential impact on the organization. (Past winners: Mary Middleton 2010 and Paula Steiner, 2025).Vocalists Joshua Steele, Zach Steele, Adam Wheeler and Paul Phelps will handle the S&G lead and back-up vocals, together with the KSO’s 23-piece Boogie Band (studio orchestra) for an evening dubbed “Parsely, Sage, Rosemary & Thyme.” Join music director James Cassidy and the KSO for an evening of nostalgia and legendary tunes and lyrics — 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, in Greaves Concert Hall at NKU. For additional information and tickets ($19-$35), go to kyso.org or call 859-431-6216.

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