Salt Lake County’s Homebuyer Representation, Inc. Celebrates NAEBA’s 30-Year "Gold Standard" in Buyer Representation

The NAEBA 30 Year Logo - 3 decades protecting homebuyers Benjamin Clark, NAEBA President An Exclusive Buyer Brokerage

The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents Marks Three Decades of Advocacy and Excellence for Homebuyers.

Every homebuyer deserves a dedicated advocate... locked in on getting [their] clients the best possible home at the best possible terms.” — Benjamin Clark, Principal Broker, Homebuyer Representation, Inc.

WEST JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nonprofit National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) proudly marks its 30th anniversary, celebrating three decades of unwavering dedication to representing the interests of homebuyers exclusively. Since its founding in 1995, NAEBA has championed the highest standard of buyer-agency, providing homebuyers with access to real estate professionals who hold themselves to a higher standard of ethics and representation, agents who avoid the conflicts of interest inherent in representing both buyers and sellers.NAEBA has stood as the gold standard for Exclusive Buyer Representation for three decades. Members provide the highest fiduciary commitment available: 100% loyalty to the buyer, 100% of the time. By choosing to never list homes or represent sellers, NAEBA members provide a pure advocacy model, allowing them to focus entirely on the buyer’s strategic goals without the distractions or incentives to favor a specific property or seller.Honoring the Founders and MembersAndrew Show, Principal Broker of Buyer’s Resource Realty Services in Columbus, Ohio, a long-time NAEBA Member and former President who has served in many capacities within the organization over the years, shares his thoughts. "This anniversary is not just about longevity - it’s about legacy. Thirty years ago, a group of visionary real estate professionals had the courage to create a new path for homebuyers. Today, we celebrate that enduring impact."As NAEBA celebrates this milestone, members pause to recognize and thank the visionary real estate professionals who came together 30 years ago to form this groundbreaking organization. Their courage to challenge the traditional real estate model and their commitment to true buyer advocacy set the stage for a movement that continues to protect homebuyers today.Many of those early members have retired from active practice, and some have passed on - but their influence endures in every transaction where a buyer’s best interest comes first. NAEBA extends its deepest gratitude to all who helped shape the foundation of exclusive buyer representation and to those who have carried that mission forward over the decades.NAEBA also celebrates the dedicated EBAs who continue to practice Exclusive Buyer Agency. These experienced advocates continue to raise the bar through integrity, skill, and an unwavering commitment to putting the buyer first. In a market where consumers are increasingly confused about who represents whom, their loyalty to their buyer-clients builds trust and empowers homebuyers to make confident, informed decisions.“For 30 years, these pioneers have demonstrated what it truly means to be ‘always on the buyer’s side,’” said Benjamin Clark, current NAEBA President. “Their professionalism and integrity continue to shape the future of real-estate representation and stand as a lasting example and strength to EBAs everywhere.”“I’m proud to be a member of NAEBA,” Clark continues. “NAEBA was founded on a simple principle: every homebuyer deserves a dedicated advocate.”Clark is also the Principal Broker of Homebuyer Representation, Inc. , a Salt Lake City-based Exclusive Buyer Brokerage with a 25-year track record of dedicated advocacy for buyers. Unlike traditional firms that split their loyalties with sellers, Homebuyer Representation operates on a pure fiduciary model designed to protect the interests of the buyer alone.In the Salt Lake metropolitan area, inventory is rising and prices remain sticky. “Buyers without a loyal representative are at a disadvantage,” Clark says. “By choosing a brokerage that specializes in buyers only, our clients trade sales pressure for education, advocacy, and guidance. We don’t just facilitate transactions—we’re locked in on getting our clients the best possible home at the best possible terms.”Why This Matters NowWith recent changes in the housing industry giving represented sellers an even stronger advantage, choosing a true advocate on your side has never been more critical. NAEBA’s mission is more relevant than ever: to help homebuyers benefit from a loyal real estate professional who works solely on their behalf.Over the last 30 years, NAEBA has:• Promoted the Exclusive Buyer Agency model as a consumer-friendly alternative to dual or designated agency.• Educated homebuyers nationwide about true buyer representation.• Built a trusted network of qualified EBAs who never list homes, never represent sellers, and always deliver 100% loyalty to the buyer.Find Your Best Buyer’s Agent TodayIf you’re preparing to buy a home and want the highest level of representation, make the smart move: visit naeba.org and click the “Find an Exclusive Buyer Agent” link. Choose an advocate who’s 100% on your side - 100% of the time.Looking AheadAs NAEBA celebrates this milestone, the association is launching its “30 Years of Buyer-First Representation” campaign. The initiative will highlight veteran EBAs on NAEBA’s podcast, share homebuyer success stories, and offer a series of free webinars and resources for first-time buyers.Stay tuned to naeba.org and follow NAEBA on social media for upcoming features and events.About NAEBAMembers of the nonprofit National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) believe there is a better way of working in the real-estate industry—one that is fully aligned with the homebuyer’s best interests. Founded in 1995 by consumer advocates, NAEBA was created to fill the void faced by homebuyers seeking true representation and a higher standard of ethics.Unlike traditional agents, NAEBA members voluntarily dedicate their careers to exclusively representing homebuyers, providing complete fiduciary-level duties and 100% loyalty - 100% of the time. They work at real estate brokerages that never represent home sellers, never accept listings, and never advertise properties for sale. By doing so, NAEBA members eliminate the conflicts of interest common in traditional firms that attempt to represent both buyers and sellers in the same transaction.NAEBA is deeply committed to promoting fair housing and eliminating discrimination and steering in the housing industry to ensure a level playing field and equal opportunities for all buyers.For nearly 30 years, NAEBA has been the Gold Standard for true buyer representation — educating consumers, setting professional standards, and building a nationwide network of exclusive buyer agents who work solely for homebuyers.To learn more or find an agent who will be 100% on your side, visit naeba.orgLinks:Follow NAEBA on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/buyersagents Subscribe to NAEBA on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@naebahq Find a local Exclusive Buyer Agent or sign up for the NAEBA newsletter at https://naeba.org

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