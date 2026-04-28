AB Global Names Don Darrah Chief Growth Officer to Lead Unified Growth Strategy

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global , The Gold Standard in Background Screening, today announced the appointment of Don Darrah as Chief Growth Officer (CGO), a pivotal executive role designed to unify sales, service, partnerships, and market expansion into a single, high-performance growth engine.Darrah brings more than 25 years of experience in partnership ecosystem development, enterprise sales strategy, and global go-to-market execution, with a career defined by building scalable, partner-driven growth models across the HCM and talent management landscape.Throughout his career, Darrah has operated at the center of the HR technology ecosystem. Developing and scaling partnerships across leading platforms including Workday, SAP, Oracle, iCIMS, SmartRecruiters (an SAP company), Greenhouse, Jobvite, Lever, UKG, Dayforce, and others. His work has consistently focused on aligning technology, partnerships, and client outcomes to create integrated solutions that improve hiring processes, enhance candidate experiences, and drive long-term operational value.Prior to joining AB Global, Darrah served as Executive Vice President of Business Development at Cerebrum, where he played a key role in expanding partner ecosystems and advancing integration strategies across the broader talent acquisition and HR technology landscape. He also held leadership roles as Head of Partnerships at GoodTime.io and VP of Alliances at Employment Background Investigations, Inc. (EBI), where partnerships became a central driver of market reach, integration strategy, and overall company growth.Earlier in his career, Darrah held key alliance leadership roles with Taleo, TalentWise and Oracle Corporation, further strengthening his ability to build and operationalize ecosystems that connect enterprise platforms, service providers, and clients into cohesive, high-performing networks.A Role Designed to Eliminate FragmentationAs Chief Growth Officer, Darrah is responsible for aligning and accelerating AB Global’s entire growth ecosystem—including sales organization development, Client Concierge service excellence, and global partnership expansion.This role is built on a simple—but often overlooked—truth:Most companies separate sales, service, and partnerships…and then spend years trying to force them to work together.At AB Global, they are being built as one system from the start.Darrah will lead the development of a high-performance, consultative sales organization, scale AB Global’s Client Concierge model as a defining service differentiator and expand a global partnership ecosystem designed to function as a true extension of the company’s go-to-market strategy.From Partnerships to True EcosystemsDarrah’s career has been built around a belief that most partnership programs never reach their potential, not because of lack of opportunity, but because of lack of structure, alignment, and execution.He has spent decades building ecosystems that move beyond integrations and announcements toward coordinated, operational partnerships that connect sales, marketing, product, and client delivery into a unified experience.“I’ve spent my career building partnerships that are designed to actually function, not just exist,” said Darrah. “The opportunity at AB Global is to bring sales, service, and partnerships together into a single engine that delivers a better, more consistent outcome for clients.”Raising the Standard for GrowthDarrah’s appointment reflects AB Global’s continued commitment to building a growth model that is intentional, aligned, and built to scale, without compromising compliance, service, or accountability.“Don brings a rare combination of partnership expertise, sales leadership, and strategic vision,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle , Founder and CEO of AB Global. “He understands that growth doesn’t come from isolated functions, it comes from alignment. Sales, service, and partnerships should never operate independently, and Don is exactly the leader to bring that together.”Darrah holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and has built his career working with some of the most recognized organizations and platforms in the HR technology space.His appointment underscores AB Global’s commitment to building a modern, integrated growth model, one that challenges traditional approaches and redefines what organizations should expect from a background screening partner.At a time when organizations are demanding more accountability, transparency, and alignment from their partners, AB Global continues to lead with a clear philosophy:Compliance Without Compromise.Alignment Without Silos.The Gold Standard in Background ScreeningAbout AB GlobalAB Global is The Gold Standard in Background Screening, built for organizations that refuse to accept “good enough” when it comes to hiring risk, compliance, and workforce decisions.In an industry dominated by large, volume-driven providers, AB Global operates differently. While many firms rely on offshore processing, fragmented technology, and transactional service models, AB Global delivers a compliance-first, audit-defensible approach grounded in accountability, transparency, and precision.The company’s Client Concierge model replaces call centers with dedicated, U.S.-based experts who take full ownership of client relationships. AB Global also maintains a strict 100% U.S.-based data handling policy, addressing growing concerns around data sovereignty and candidate privacy.AB Global holds dual accreditation through the Professional Background Screening Association Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) and is a certified woman-owned business through WBENC. The company has been recognized on HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for multiple consecutive years.For more information, visit www.abglobalscreening.com

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