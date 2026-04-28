Trua Launches Revamped Website Showcasing Unified Identity Screening Platform and Reusable 'Trust Credential for Life'

Trua (Truame.com) is a reusable and portable verified identity screening company that provides an all-in-one unified Identity Screening platform combining identity verification, fraud detection, authentication, and comprehensive screening.

Trua relaunches Truame.com to highlight its unified identity screening platform and reusable Trust Credential for Life.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trua , the McLean, Virginia-based leader in reusable, portable, and privacy-first identity screening solutions, today announced the official relaunch of its website. The redesigned Truame.com delivers a cleaner, more intuitive experience that prominently showcases the company’s innovative unified identity screening platform and flagship Trust Credential for Life.Trua’s integrated platform combines advanced identity screening, including biometric, biographic, and government document verification, with seamless step-up to deeper due diligence, such as sanctions and watchlists, criminal and civil records, professional licensure, DMV data, and beyond. Powered by AI-driven workflows and an intelligent cognition engine, the platform delivers full spectrum enterprise solutions with continuous monitoring on a single platform.Trua’s solutions power every critical use case across industries - from pre-employment background checks and customer onboarding to compliance, insider threat mitigation, supply-chain screening, and more - without repeated verifications, switching providers, or deploying additional systems.The newly redesigned website makes it easy for enterprises, digital platforms, and service providers to see how Trua delivers up to 70% faster on boarding, superior risk mitigation, and exceptional ROI compared to traditional repetitive identity verification or one-time background checks.In the emerging era of agentic commerce and autonomous AI agents, Trua’s reusable Trust Credential serves as a portable, privacy-preserving trust token. Issued once after rigorous verification, it binds high-assurance human identity to AI actions, enabling agents to prove authorized ownership and low-risk status in real time while selectively sharing only necessary attributes without exposing raw PII.“At Trua, trust is continuous, not something you have to rebuild for every interaction or transaction by repeatedly collecting personal information,” said Raj Ananthanpillai, Founder and CEO of Trua. “Our Trust Credential for Life is TSA PreCheck for your digital life - verify once, reuse everywhere. It delivers strong user privacy while being regulation-friendly, helping enterprises drastically reduce regulatory burden and litigation risk from wrongful claims, all backed by continuous monitoring and multiple patents, that protects against remote-work fraud, insider threats, and compliance risks.”Key solutions highlighted on the new site include: TruaScore® : Reusable background and credential screening with continuous monitoring- Trua-CE™: AI-powered ongoing employee risk monitoring and compliance TruaID™ : Privacy-preserving, high-assurance digital identity verification and lifelong credentialing- TruaBroker™: Real-time broker credential verification, compliance, and monitoring for financial servicesWith powerful, developer-friendly smart APIs and true plug-and-play integration, Trua requires zero heavy IT lift. Organizations across HR, trust & safety, security, and compliance. Enterprises can seamlessly integrate with the platform and build lasting digital trust.To explore the new website and request a demo of Trua’s unified Identity Screening platform, visit https://truame.com About Trua:Trua (Truame.com) is a reusable and portable verified identity screening company that provides an all-in-one unified Identity Screening platform combining identity verification, fraud detection, authentication, and comprehensive screening. Trusted by Fortune 500 customers, Trua delivers next-generation solutions, including TruaScore, Trua-CE™, TruaID™, and TruaBroker™, for end-to-end enterprise risk management with rapid ROI. The company eliminates repeated screenings, minimizes sensitive data PII collection and storage, accelerates onboarding by up to 70%, and ensures ongoing compliance and risk mitigation. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Trua is redefining digital trust for the modern enterprise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.