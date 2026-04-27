Measles Outreach Coming to Families with Kids Due for an MMR Vaccination

Lake County Public Health Agency - Lake County, CO - April 27, 2026

This week, Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE) will be reaching out directly to families of Lake County children aged 12 months through 18 years whose records indicate they may be overdue for the MMR vaccine. These messages should arrive the week of April 27, 2026.

Texts will come from 45778

Emails will come from cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us

If you received a message, follow the instructions provided or call 719-486-2413 during business hours with questions.

“Measles is highly contagious and can lead to very serious health complications and potentially death, even in very healthy people” said Kelsy Maxie, Lake County Public Health Director. “Public health in a small rural community is a group effort, and we strongly urge anyone who has not received their MMR vaccine, to make a vaccination appointment as quickly as possible. We hope to protect those most vulnerable, like newborns or the immunocompromised, and get ahead of any additional measles cases.”

You can access immunization records for yourself or your children through the Colorado Immunization Information System at: https://copublicportal.state.co.us/ Instructions are available at: cdphe.colorado.gov/immunization/for-the-public/get-a-copy-of-your-records

Most health insurance plans, including Medicaid and Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+), cover the cost of the MMR vaccine at no cost when provided by a participating provider. Vaccines received through the Public Health Department are free for all. Vaccine clinic dates are on our webpage linked below. Please call 719-486-2413 during business hours to make an appointment.

For timely and verified local updates, resources, vaccine clinics and more, visit:https://www.lakecountyco.gov/781/Measles---2026---Updates-and-Resources· For more information about measles symptoms and prevention, visit cdphe.colorado.gov/measles



