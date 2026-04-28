CTDOT Announces Milestones and Next Steps for I-91, I-691, Route 15 Interchange Project in Meriden

(MERIDEN, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced major progress on the ongoing Interstate 91, Interstate 691, and Route 15 interchange reconfiguration project, including the on-time and on-budget completion of phase one, continued advancement of phase two, and the start of phase three. Phase two, which has been underway for two years, remains on track for completion by 2028, while the full three-phase program is expected to be complete by 2030.

The announcement was made during a news conference held this morning at the newly constructed ramp to East Main Street from the new Route 15 northbound bridge over I-91 in Meriden, which is scheduled to open to traffic on May 1, 2026. The first half of the bridge is complete, and the second half will be constructed in the next stage.

Phase three is now underway, with early work that began in April. Crews are preparing the corridor for full reconstruction, including overnight work to maintain traffic flow. This phase will focus on the southbound side, adding new two-lane ramps and reconfiguring key connections to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow, with major bridge work including the Murdock Avenue Bridge scheduled to begin later this summer.

“This project to improve this major traffic corridor in central Connecticut was seriously needed and is focused on supporting the needs of our state’s infrastructure for decades to come,” Governor Lamont said. “By modernizing this critical interchange, we will ease congestion for commuters, improve the movement of goods across our state, and support long-term economic growth. From day one, we committed to delivering these improvements on-time and on-budget, and today’s progress shows we are getting it done for the people and businesses who rely on this corridor every day.”

The project is being administered by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

“We are making strong progress across every phase of this project, thanks to crews working day and night to keep construction moving while maintaining traffic flow,” Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “As work continues, we urge drivers to slow down, stay alert, and give our crews the space they need to work safely so we can keep this project on track.”

Funding comes from combination of state and federal resources. The cost of the first phase is $83.7 million and is entirely funded by the state. The second phase is supported by $50 million in state funding and $200 million federal funding. The third phase will follow a similar model, with approximately 80% federal funding and 20% state funding. The total cost for all three phases combined is anticipated to be more than $712 million. Federal funding is primarily from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law).

“I am thrilled to see the progress on this pivotal project move forward on time and on budget,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said. “Thanks to the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and significant state investment, drivers are already seeing improvements at one of Connecticut’s most congested interchanges. I applaud Governor Lamont and Commissioner Eucalitto for committing to making this interchange safer and more convenient for all drivers, and I will keep fighting for federal funding to strengthen our roads and bridges.”

“Connecticut commuters know just how congested this interchange can get,” Senator Chris Murphy said. “I’m glad to see state and federal dollars working together to expand the capacity of our roads and make our highways safer for Connecticut drivers.”

“This interchange is a vital connection for travelers in Connecticut, with millions using this highway each year,” Congresswoman Jahana Hayes said. “Thanks to state and federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, this corridor will undergo essential safety upgrades, ensuring safer and more efficient commutes.”

Three-phase project is expected to be completed by 2030

The project’s first phase, which was completed between 2023 and 2025, was aimed at repairing bridges, adding a lane of traffic to I-91, and making related road improvements. This included:

Realigning and reconfiguring the ramp from I-691 eastbound to I-91 northbound (Exit 1A old Exit 11) to improve traffic flow and reduce collisions.

Bridge replacement due to the proposed ramp realignment.

Adding an auxiliary lane on I-91 northbound to relieve congestion caused by a steep uphill grade.

Bridge upgrades due to the added lane.

This second phase currently underway includes:

Adding a new two-lane exit ramp from Route 15 northbound to I-91 northbound to reduce traffic congestion on the Exit 68 N-E ramp.

Closing the existing Exit 17 ramp from I-91 northbound to Route 15 northbound and re-routing traffic to Exit 16 to provide a two-lane exit ramp with a right-side traffic merge onto Route 15 northbound.

Updating the existing Exit 68W ramp from Route 15 northbound to I-691 westbound to two lanes.

Reconfiguring the acceleration and deceleration lanes to provide adequate traffic weaving distances.

Third phase improvements include:

A new two-lane exit ramp from Route 15 southbound to I-91 southbound to reduce traffic congestion on the existing Exit 67 ramp.

A new two-lane I-91 southbound ramp to Route 15 southbound to reduce traffic congestion on the existing Exit 17 ramp.

Upgrading the ramp from I-691 eastbound to Route 15 southbound (Exit 10) to two lanes.

Reconfiguring the ramp from I-91 southbound to I-691 westbound (Exit 18) to two lanes.

The project includes a project labor agreement with the building trades, supporting good paying jobs and workforce development for the next generation.

For more updates, construction alerts, and additional information on the project, visit i-91i-691route15interchange.com.