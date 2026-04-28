New Amazon Best Selling Book 'Navigating Your Next' Helps You Find Career Clarity and Build a Path to Meaningful Success

"Navigating Your Next: Discover the Career You Want and the Path to Get There," by Julian Lighton, published by Advantage Books, is now available. Advantage Books, publisher of "Navigating Your Next" by Julian Lighton. Julian Lighton, author of "Navigating Your Next: Discover the Career You Want and the Path to Get There."

Julian Lighton’s Navigating Your Next helps professionals find career clarity, define success and build a practical path to what comes next.

If you are trying to discover what you want in your career and grappling with how to get it, this practical and pragmatic guide is for you.” — Julian Lighton, author of "Navigating Your Next"

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Navigating Your Next: Discover the Career You Want and the Path to Get There, Julian Lighton delivers a practical and pragmatic seven-step framework to help readers know what they want from their careers, define their value, and pursue meaningful work with confidence. Published by Advantage Books, the book is available at major book retailers in the US on April 28, 2026 and in the UK on June 11, 2026 With tools that can be applied immediately and stories that illuminate every step, Lighton helps readers shift from confusion to clarity and from ambition to action. One of Silicon Valley’s leading strategy practitioners and business coaches, Lighton draws on more than three decades of experience across consulting, operations, strategy, coaching and board leadership.In a time of enormous economic volatility, AI, and widespread restructuring across professional and technical sectors, this book equips professionals of all age groups with a rigorously tested framework to take back control of their careers and turn uncertainty into momentum. Layoffs, hiring freezes, and fewer openings make it sound like this is the worst time to look for high-level jobs. But Lighton points out what most leaders miss: Tough markets don’t eliminate opportunity; they eliminate average strategies.Key takeaways from Navigating Your Next:- How to know what you want in your career and how to get it.- The average person will spend 90,000 hours of their lives on their career. What we do for work influences our wealth, relationships, identity and, crucially, happiness.- Leaders who know how to position themselves differently are still landing roles quickly — often in weeks, not months — because they’re tapping into the hidden market and running smarter searches.Early praise for Navigating Your Next:“Overall, Navigating Your Next succeeds as a comprehensive and highly readable roadmap for career navigation. Its blend of clarity, structure, and insight makes it an invaluable resource for professionals at nearly any stage—from early-career exploration to midlife recalibration.” — Megan Parker for IndieReader“Julian Lighton has written the best book on understanding careers and navigating them I have ever read.” — Sylvie Chanel, Presidente Directrice Generale — CEO, Le Revenu“Careers don't stall because people lack talent—they stall because they lack clarity. Navigating Your Next provides a highly pragmatic, disciplined, easy to use framework to assess reality, sharpen direction, and act decisively. Bravo! A great read!” — Jason Baumgarten, Partner, Global Lead of CEO and Board of Directors Practice, Spencer StuartJulian Lighton is one of Silicon Valley’s leading strategy practitioners and business coaches, advising both individuals and organizations on how to navigate what’s next. He is the author of the new Amazon best selling book, Navigating Your Next: Discover the Career You Want and the Path to Get There. Over a more than 30-year career advising, hiring and developing talent as a senior executive, he was a Chief Strategy Officer at four billion-dollar-revenue public companies, a board director, a partner for McKinsey & Co, and a senior global sales and marketing executive at Fortune 100 companies (Hitachi and Cisco). Lighton holds a BA and MA in law from Oxford University and a masters-level diploma in negotiation from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. He is a Chartered Director by the Royal Institute of Directors and Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA). Lighton is one of only 400 practitioners worldwide to be recognized — at the senior professional level, in both individual and team coaching — by both the ICF and EMCC. He lives in Silicon Valley with his partner, daughter and four dogs.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and other professionals share their expertise and build their authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions. For more information, visit: www.advantagebooks.com

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