GRAMMY-WINNING LEGEND PHILIP BAILEY TO BE HONORED AT JAZZ HANDS FOR AUTISM'S 25TH CONCERT SERIES EVENT

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Emmy-Winning Filmmaker Janet Grillo to Receive Trailblazer Award at May 23 Event Marking 12 Years of Career Development Pathways for Autistic Musicians

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jazz Hands For Autism (JHFA), a Culver City-based nonprofit empowering autistic individuals through professional music education and career pathways, will honor nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire, with the WayMaker Award at its 25th Jazz Hands Concert Series on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Playa Studios in Culver City. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Janet Grillo will also receive the Trailblazer Award for her groundbreaking work amplifying autistic voices through film and media.The evening will feature an exclusive fireside conversation with Bailey, live performances by JHFA's neurodivergent musicians, formal award presentations, a red carpet, and a dessert reception. Culver City Mayor, Freddy Puza and music industry leaders will be in attendance.Bailey's recognition reflects a deep relationship with JHFA, where he has guest-judged its bi-coastal talent showcase and taught masterclasses for autistic music students. His foundation, Music is Unity, co-founded with his daughter Trinity Bailey, supports youth aging out of foster care, through music, a mission that mirrors JHFA's own."Mr. Bailey's impact on our musicians goes deeper than his legendary catalog. When he taught a masterclass at JHFA, he gave our students an anchor experience they carry every time they pick up their instruments. We're honored to celebrate his musical genius and commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation of music professionals, neurotypical and neurodivergent alike." — Ifunanya Nweke, Ed.D., Founder and Executive Director, JHFA"When I was coming up, somebody gave me a chance to be heard. That changed everything. Talent doesn't think one way, and neither should opportunity. That's what JHFA is about — real stages, real opportunities for neurodivergent musicians who deserve to be heard." — Philip Bailey"It is because of organizations like JHFA that our kids are seen... their talents are displayed for the world to see." — Areva Martin, Esq., Attorney & Founder, Special Needs NetworkThe WayMaker Award recognizes transformative contributions to autistic lives through the arts. The Trailblazer Award honors those who have broken new ground in elevating autistic stories and experiences.About Jazz Hands For AutismFounded 12 years ago, JHFA combines professional music education with vocational training and employment pathways for autistic individuals. JHFA provides 600+ hours of individualized training per student annually, has facilitated 200+ performance gigs (75% paid), generated $52,000+ in collective musician earnings and created a first-of-its-kind sync music library composed entirely by neurodivergent artists, including a GRAMMY-nominated album. JHFA has drawn interest from six continents, with 300,000+ impressions on its Concert Series.About Philip BaileyPhilip Bailey has achieved massive success both as a shining star with the legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire and as a solo artist in multiple genres. As one of the best-selling artists of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire has won nine GRAMMY Awards, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. As a solo artist, Bailey has released 11 albums spanning R&B, gospel, and jazz, including the GRAMMY-winning Triumph and platinum-selling Chinese Wall. In 2007, Bailey and his daughter, artist manager Trinity Bailey, co-founded Music is Unity.About Janet GrilloGrillo is an Emmy Award-winning producer, filmmaker, neurodiversity advocate and mother of an adult autistic son. She won an Emmy as Executive Producer of HBO's Autism: The Musical (2008) and wrote, directed and produced Fly Away (2011), which premiered at SXSW. She also directed Jack of the Red Hearts (2015), winner of Best Film at the Bentonville Film Festival. A former Senior VP at New Line Cinema and NYU Tisch faculty member, Grillo has served on the board of CURE Autism NOW.Event DetailsWhat: Jazz Hands Concert Series #25 — Honoring Philip Bailey & Janet GrilloWhen: Saturday, May 23, 2026Where: Playa Studios, Culver City, CAFeaturing: Fireside conversation with Philip Bailey, live performances by JHFA musicians, WayMaker Award & Trailblazer Award presentations, red carpet, dessert receptionTickets: General admission $35 | Supporter $50 | VIP experience $200 Ticket Info : jhcs25.eventbrite.com Organization Website : jazzhandsforautism.orgSupported in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Culver City Arts Foundation, and The MLC.High-resolution images available upon request.

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