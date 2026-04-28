Ryan Virden’s New Book Argues White Americans Are Stuck in a Loop of Privilege and Guilt—and Offers a Way Forward

Ryan Virden, founder of Lir Cultural Coaching and author of Breaking the Privilege Frame. Cover of Breaking the Privilege Frame by Ryan Virden, a book exploring how conversations around race and privilege can move beyond guilt toward meaningful change.

In Breaking the Privilege Frame, the author and leadership coach challenges how race, identity, and privilege are understood and lived in our communities

As a white male, I’ve come to understand that whiteness doesn’t care about me or you — it cares about profit.” — Ryan Virden, author and founder of Lir Cultural Coaching

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book is challenging how white Americans understand race and why many conversations about privilege may be keeping people stuck rather than moving them forward. In Breaking the Privilege Frame, author, educator, and founder of Lir Cultural Coaching , Ryan Virden examines the complex and often overlooked dynamics of race and privilege, arguing that awareness without action can reinforce the very patterns people are trying to change.Drawing from personal experience, research, and more than fifteen years of work across education, restorative justice, and leadership development, Virden explores how systems of racial inequality are not only sustained structurally, but reinforced through everyday interactions, language, and relationships.“As a white male, I’ve come to understand that whiteness doesn’t care about me or you — it cares about profit. Communities of color have always experienced the worst of whiteness, and they experience it immediately, but it comes for us all. Whiteness is the monster that eats its children,” says Ryan Virden, author and founder of Lir Cultural Coaching.The book challenges conventional narratives around whiteness by unpacking the historical roots of white supremacy and examining how race continues to operate in modern institutions. Rather than offering surface-level solutions, it calls readers—particularly white readers—to confront identity, engage in honest dialogue, and take responsibility for how they participate in systems of inequity.Virden is the founder and executive director of Lir Cultural Coaching, a firm that partners with organizations across education, nonprofit, corporate, and government sectors as they navigate culture, identity, and change. His relationship-based coaching model helps leaders move beyond performative approaches to diversity and inclusion, equipping them to communicate, lead, and engage across difference in real-world settings.To explore or purchase Breaking the Privilege Frame, visit Amazon.com ABOUT RYAN VIRDENRyan Virden is an author, educator, and founder of Lir Cultural Coaching — a firm helping organizations from various sectors strengthen leadership, resolve conflict, and create cultures of belonging. He is the author of Breaking the Privilege Frame, a new book that explores race, privilege, and the historical forces that shape them. Virden’s writing has appeared in Twin Cities Daily Planet and The Good Men Project, and his work has been featured by Minnesota Public Radio. He holds advanced degrees in Liberal Studies and Educational Leadership and is currently pursuing a third in Human Resource Law. To learn more about Ryan Virden, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryan-virden/ ABOUT LIR CULTURAL COACHINGLir Cultural Coaching is a relationship-based coaching practice that helps leaders and organizations navigate culture, identity, and change. Founded by Ryan Virden, the firm focuses on how people communicate and engage across difference to drive meaningful transformation. Through coaching, facilitated conversations, and systems-focused design, Lir Cultural Coaching supports schools, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and corporations in strengthening leadership, resolving conflict, and building cultures grounded in trust, clarity, and accountability. For more information about Lir Cultural Coaching, visit https://www.lirculturalcoaching.com/ ###

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