Brian Shelton, Founder of Grow Predictably and DigitalMarketer Certified Partner.

Helps B2B digital marketing agencies diagnose which services AI scales without commoditizing — before clients build the work in-house.

You can't fix what you haven't diagnosed. Most growth consulting tries anyway.” — Brian Shelton, Founder, Grow Predictably

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow Predictably today announced the launch of Diagnose-First Consulting for B2B Digital Marketing Agencies, a diagnostic-first advisory practice built specifically for agency owners and partners running performance, content, demand-generation, or full-service B2B agencies between 5 and 75 employees. Unlike consulting practices that respond to margin compression with more services, more case studies, or more outbound, the practice's methodology requires diagnosis before prescription — identifying which specific stage of the agency's client lifecycle is allowing in-house competitors and AI-enabled buyers to compress fees before any new offering is added or any team is restructured.Agency owners at this stage face a recognizable pattern: prospective clients arrive having already drafted with ChatGPT and want the agency to "review and polish" at deliverable rates that no longer cover account-management overhead; existing clients ask whether the work could be moved in-house with AI tools and a junior hire; and the team is exhausted from running pricing experiments, productizing services, and chasing the next service line — none of which seem to address the underlying compression. The practice is designed to interrupt that pattern."Doctors diagnose before they prescribe. Most growth consulting skips step one — and agency owners pay the price," said Brian Shelton, founder of Grow Predictably and a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner . "When margins compress, the standard advice is to add an AI service line, productize an offering, or restructure the team. But the bottleneck is usually not in the deliverable — it's in the conversation that scopes the engagement, which is where the agency stops sounding different from the in-house team a client could hire instead. We diagnose where the differentiation actually breaks before recommending a single restructure."The consulting practice is built on Growth Gap Marketing, a proprietary framework Brian developed by extending DigitalMarketer's Growth Triad — a model identifying three ingredients required for predictable growth: a documented customer journey, actionable metrics, and strategic tools and tactics — by fusing it with Eliyahu Goldratt's Theory of Constraints. The core insight: growth stalls in B2B marketing agencies have two shapes. Most often the agency is missing one of the three ingredients entirely — no documented client journey from inbound to renewal, no actionable metrics tied to journey stages, or no strategic tools deployed where prospects actually decide between the agency and an in-house build. Sometimes all three are present but a single stage of the customer value journey acts as the binding constraint on system output. Diagnosis identifies which. Concentrated investment at the diagnosed point unlocks growth; layering more service lines across the funnel does not.The engagement runs in three stages. First, diagnose: the engagement begins by mapping the agency's client lifecycle across its eight stages — Awareness, Engagement, Subscribe, Convert, Excite, Ascend, Advocate, and Promote — then instrumenting each with actionable metrics. Common B2B agency bottlenecks: pitch-to-engagement conversion (the silent killer of agencies competing against in-house alternatives at the proposal stage), onboarding-to-strategic-trust mechanics (the Excite stage where new clients decide whether the agency is "another vendor" or "our growth partner"), expansion revenue plateau (Ascend-stage stalls where the agency keeps the original scope but never grows the account), or referral systems that depend on hope rather than design. Second, prescribe: once the stalled stage is identified, the engagement scopes the exact interventions that address it — pitch redesign for Convert-stage stalls, onboarding-architecture redesign for Excite-stage stalls, account-expansion playbooks for Ascend-stage stalls. Work at non-constraint stages is explicitly deferred. Third, execute: content-based interventions are delivered using Voice DNA methodology, an 8-dimension capture of the agency's signature stories, expertise, beliefs, and curated knowledge that ensures agency content reads as the firm's authentic voice rather than generic AI-generated agency copy. Every piece passes proprietary quality gates for voice alignment, fabrication prevention, and Heart & Mind balance — a scoring model aligned with Google's E-E-A-T framework.The practice draws on Brian's 14+ years of B2B marketing leadership — more than three years specialized in B2B SaaS — and the proprietary frameworks he has built across that career, including Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, alongside deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility."The agency owners I talk to aren't losing to better-positioned competitors — they're losing to clients who decided they could do it themselves with three AI tools and a coordinator," Brian added. "The fix isn't a new service line. The fix is a redesigned conversation that names what the agency does that those three tools and a coordinator can't."Diagnose-First Consulting for B2B Digital Marketing Agencies is now available. Initial diagnostic sessions can be requested at growpredictably.com/agencies About Grow PredictablyGrow Predictably is a B2B authority consultancy for founders, sales leaders, and RevOps teams navigating the shift from traditional SEO to AI-driven content discovery. Founded by Brian Shelton, a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner, the firm develops proprietary frameworks, including Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, with deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility. The firm serves B2B companies seeking to establish market-defining authority through systematic diagnosis, proprietary frameworks, and authentic voice-driven content. Learn more at growpredictably.com.

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