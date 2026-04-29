University of Oregon Dance Professor and Atlanta Native Hannah Victoria Releases Children’s Book on Intl. Dance Day

A joyful new children’s book celebrates dance, friendship, and daring to dream

It is about the people who see something in us before we fully see it in ourselves.” — Hannah Victoria

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On International Dance Day, a celebration of movement across the globe, dancer, educator, choreographer, author, and Atlanta native Hannah Victoria releases her debut children’s book, Hope’s Dancing Dream. Inspired by Hannah’s own childhood experience auditioning for a school dance company, the book captures the tender and exciting moment when a young dream first begins to take shape.Hope’s Dancing Dream follows Hope, a young dancer preparing for her school’s dance company audition. With the support of family and friends, Hope learns to face her nerves, practice with dedication, and step forward with courage. At the heart of the story is a simple but powerful reminder passed down from Hannah’s own mother: try your best, practice hard, and have fun.“This story comes from a real moment in my life,” said Hannah. “When I was in sixth grade, I auditioned for my school’s dance company, and getting in made me feel seen, excited, and proud of the work I had put in. It was one of the first moments where I felt a dream beginning.”Hannah, now a faculty member at the University of Oregon School of Music and Dance, traces the heart of the book back to her early years at DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts, where dance became more than an activity. It became a place of confidence, friendship, discipline, and joy. The character of Hope is inspired by Hannah’s younger self, while Hope’s friends reflect real childhood companions who stood beside her during that formative season.The book also honors the impact of Hannah’s mother, Dr. C.D. Dudley, whose encouragement helped shape the foundation of the story. Through her publishing company, More Excellent Way Enterprises LLC, Dudley inspired the creation of a family-centered collection focused on dreams, purpose, and possibility. Hope’s Dancing Dream is part of the larger Dare to Dream collection, which highlights the unique journeys of Hannah and her siblings through stories of music, engineering, academics, and the arts.While written for elementary and middle school readers, Hope’s Dancing Dream is also a meaningful resource for parents, teachers, mentors, and anyone who helps nurture a child’s spark. The book includes reflection prompts, a dream bubble drawing activity, and a glossary to support deeper conversation and engagement.In celebration of the release, Hannah is also launching the Hope’s Dancing Dream Sponsor Train , an opportunity for supporters to help place the book in the hands of young readers, classrooms, dance studios, and community spaces.“This book is not just about dance,” Hannah said. “It is about encouragement. It is about the people who see something in us before we fully see it in ourselves. I am only here because so many people poured into me, and this story is one way I get to pay that forward.”With its International Dance Day release, Hope’s Dancing Dream enters the world as both a celebration of dance and an invitation to young readers everywhere to believe that their dreams are worth nurturing. Through Hope’s story, Hannah reminds children that big dreams often begin with small, brave steps.Hope’s Dancing Dream is available beginning April 29, 2026, on Amazon and wherever books are sold online.Supporters can also learn more about the Sponsor Train, an opportunity to help share Hope’s Dancing Dream with young readers and communities, by visiting https://linktr.ee/mshannahvictoria About the Author:Hannah Victoria is an Atlanta native, choreographer, educator, author, and dreamer who has been dancing toward her goals since she was a little girl. She holds a B.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies with concentrations in Business, Theatre, and Dance, as well as an M.F.A. in Dance and Choreography. She now serves as a tenure-track Assistant Professor of Dance at the University of Oregon School of Music and Dance. Hannah actively choreographs for colleges, universities, and dance companies across the country and has performed on nationally and internationally renowned stages. Through her work, she continues to celebrate courage, creativity, and the power of daring to dream.

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