Fiesta DC 2026: Brazil Named Country of Honor | País Homenageado

Fiesta DC has announced its 2026 celebration honoring Brazil as the Country of Honor

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENGLISHPress Conference Details:Fiesta DC will host an official press conference to launch the 2026 celebration:Date: April 29, 2026Time: 3:00 PMLocation: Fogo de Chão1001 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, D.C.Note: This is a private, invitation-only event.Fiesta DC, the District’s premier Latino cultural festival, proudly announces its 2026 celebration, honoring Brazil as the Country of Honor | País Homenageado.Each year, Fiesta DC brings together thousands of residents and visitors to celebrate the richness, diversity, and vibrancy of Latino heritage through music, dance, cuisine, art, and community engagement. The festival has become a cornerstone cultural event in the nation’s capital, showcasing unity across cultures and generations.“As we prepare for this year’s celebration, we are excited to spotlight Brazil’s dynamic culture and its global influence,” said Maria Patricia Corrales, President of Fiesta DC. “Fiesta DC is more than a festival—it is a platform to honor our shared heritage, uplift our communities, and celebrate the diversity that defines Washington, D.C.”The 2026 celebration will feature:Live musical performances and cultural showcasesA vibrant Parade of NationsFamily-friendly activities and community engagement opportunitiesTraditional cuisine and artisan vendorsNew competitions and cultural contests highlighting regional talentOfficials from the Mayor’s Office, government agencies, community leaders, and international representatives will participate in the celebration—highlighting the District’s ongoing commitment to cultural inclusion and community pride.Fiesta DC invites residents, families, and visitors from across the region to experience one of Washington, D.C.’s most anticipated cultural events.Additional event details, including full programming and festival dates, will be announced soon.Media Contact:Fiesta DC202-926-7600About Fiesta DCFiesta DC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Latino culture through educational and cultural programming in Washington, D.C. Its annual festival serves as a unifying event celebrating the contributions and heritage of Latino communities throughout the region.PORTUGUÊSFiesta DC Anuncia a Celebração de 2026 Homenageando o Brasil como País HomenageadoDetalhes da Coletiva de Imprensa:Data: 29 de abril de 2026Hora: 15h00Local: Fogo de Chão – Washington, D.C.Evento privado, somente para convidados.Washington, D.C. – O Fiesta DC, o principal festival cultural latino do Distrito, anuncia com orgulho a sua edição de 2026, homenageando o Brasil como País Homenageado.Todos os anos, o Fiesta DC reúne milhares de residentes e visitantes para celebrar a diversidade cultural por meio de música, dança, gastronomia, arte e integração comunitária.“Ao nos prepararmos para esta celebração, estamos entusiasmados em destacar a cultura dinâmica do Brasil e sua influência global”, afirmou Maria Patricia Corrales, Presidente do Fiesta DC.A celebração de 2026 contará com:Apresentações musicais e culturaisDesfile das NaçõesAtividades para toda a famíliaGastronomia tradicional e artesanatoNovas competições culturaisESPAÑOLFiesta DC Anuncia su Celebración 2026 Homenajeando a Brasil como Marca PaisDetalles de la Conferencia de Prensa:Fecha: 29 de abril de 2026Hora: 3:00 PMLugar: Fogo de Chão – Washington, D.C.Evento privado, solo por invitación.Washington, D.C. – Fiesta DC, el principal festival cultural latino del Distrito, anuncia con orgullo su celebración 2026, destacando a Brasil como Marca Pais.Cada año, Fiesta DC reúne a miles de residentes y visitantes para celebrar la riqueza cultural a través de música, danza, gastronomía, arte y participación comunitaria.“Nos emociona destacar la cultura vibrante de Brasil y su influencia en nuestra comunidad,” expresó Maria Patricia Corrales, Presidenta de Fiesta DC.La celebración 2026 incluirá:Presentaciones musicales y culturalesActividades familiaresNuevas competencias culturalesDesfile de las NacionesGastronomia y artesanos

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