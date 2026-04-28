Optimal Spending on Cybersecurity Measures Collection Offers a Strategic Roadmap for Smarter Cyber Risk Investment

Optimal Spending on Cybersecurity by Tara Kissoon

Cybersecurity and Risk Management Author Helps Organizations Align Security Spend With Privacy, Compliance, DevOps, Health Info & Third Party Risk

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cyber threats continue to evolve and organizations face growing pressure to protect sensitive data, author Tara Kissoon delivers a timely and practical collection through her Optimal Spending on Cybersecurity Measures series. Across titles focused on risk management, health information, digital privacy and data protection, DevOps, third party risk management, and AI, Kissoon examines one of the most critical questions facing modern organizations: How can leaders make smarter decisions about cybersecurity investments?

The collection explores the strategic choices organizations make when implementing cybersecurity controls, particularly when budget limitations, regulatory requirements, business priorities, and stakeholder expectations compete for attention. Kissoon introduces readers to business-driven risk assessments, cyber risk investment models, and cybersecurity risk management frameworks that can help organizations evaluate security initiatives with greater clarity and accountability.

Rather than treating cybersecurity as a purely technical issue, Kissoon positions it as a business risk management challenge. Her work addresses how organizations can assess the value of security measures, determine funding priorities, and demonstrate compliance with privacy laws, data protection requirements, government regulations, and industry standards. Through case studies and applied frameworks, the books provide readers with a practical view of how cybersecurity decisions are made inside real organizational environments.

Kissoon’s inspiration for the collection comes from the growing need for leaders to bridge the gap between compliance obligations and meaningful security investment. As organizations continue to rely on cloud systems, DevOps practices, health data platforms, third party service providers, and AI, the risks surrounding sensitive information have become increasingly complex. Her books respond to this challenge by offering structured methods for evaluating risk, protecting data, and supporting informed decision-making.

The series is especially valuable for business school students, technology professionals, compliance leaders, privacy officers, cybersecurity practitioners, and executives seeking a stronger understanding of governance, risk, and compliance practices. Readers gain insight into how cybersecurity funding decisions are influenced, how risk can be measured, and how organizations can better align security controls with operational needs.

Tara Kissoon is an author focused on cybersecurity risk management, privacy, data protection, and organizational decision-making. Her work combines research, economic models, regulatory awareness, and practical frameworks to help professionals understand the relationship between cybersecurity investment and business risk. Through the Optimal Spending on Cybersecurity Measures collection, she offers a clear and credible resource for readers navigating today’s demanding digital risk landscape.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/Tara-Kissoon/author/B099ZGN4KS

https://www.routledge.com/search?kw=optimal+spending+on+cybersecurity+measure

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