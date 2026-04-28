OPUM Launches U.S. Commercial Roll Out on the Back of Strong Pre Launch Validation

OPUM accelerates U.S. commercial roll out across TKA and Soft Tissue markets on the back of strong early demand and uptake of new feature Incision Vision.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OPUM is pleased to announce the commercial roll out of its Digital Knee platform across both Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) and knee soft tissue indications including ACL and MCL in the United States.Following a highly successful pre launch phase, OPUM has generated strong early traction from clinicians and providers, validating both the clinical value and commercial model. In response to this demand, OPUM has brought forward its commercial roll out, accelerating market entry to meet growing customer interest.A key driver of this early momentum has been the deployment of OPUM’s new app feature, Incision Vision , which is seeing strong uptake across TKA pathways. The feature enhances post operative monitoring by enabling improved visibility into patient recovery, further strengthening the platform’s value proposition for surgeons and care teams.“This is a key milestone for OPUM as we move into commercial roll out,” said David W J Smith CEO. “The level of early engagement has exceeded expectations, and the response to Incision Vision in particular is accelerating adoption within the TKA market. Bringing the roll out forward reflects both the demand we are seeing and our readiness to deliver at scale.”This marks an important step in OPUM’s growth journey as the company scales revenue and expands its clinical footprint. With strong foundations now in place, OPUM is well positioned for a successful market entry and continued growth across its target segments.About OPUMOPUM is a medical technology company redefining musculoskeletal rehabilitation through connected devices and real time data insights. Its Digital Knee platform connects patients, clinicians, and outcomes through continuous monitoring and actionable intelligence. Incision Vision provides orthopedic surgeons visibility of wound healing within the OPUM app so that post operative care can be carried out remotely, so surgeons can focus their follow up care on those patients who require it most.Media, Clinical & Investor Enquiries please contactAlex.wilson@opumtechnologies.com

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