CEO Leadership Rewired Guides Leaders to Align Purpose and Performance in an AI-Driven Era

CEO Leadership Rewired by Kelli Vukelic

Kelli Vukelic offers a forward-thinking leadership blueprint that helps executives navigate rapid technological change with clarity, adaptability, and purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence and digital transformation continue to reshape the global business landscape, Kelli Vukelic presents a timely and insightful guide with CEO Leadership Rewired: Aligning Purpose and Performance for Success in a Rapidly Changing AI-Enabled World. Drawing on decades of leadership experience, Vukelic provides a compelling framework for navigating complexity while maintaining clarity and direction.

The book explores the evolving role of leaders in a fast-paced, technology-driven environment where traditional approaches are no longer sufficient. Vukelic emphasizes that effective leadership today requires more than strategic decision-making. It demands a deep alignment between personal purpose and organizational goals, as well as the ability to adapt quickly to constant change. Through real-world examples and practical insights, she illustrates how leaders can foster trust, innovation, and resilience within their teams.

At the heart of the book is the concept that purpose-driven leadership is essential for sustained success. Vukelic demonstrates how leaders who are grounded in their values are better equipped to guide organizations through uncertainty while maintaining authenticity. She treats purpose not as a branding exercise but as an operational advantage that shapes strategy, talent decisions, governance, and risk. By aligning purpose with performance, leaders can create environments that support both individual growth and organizational achievement.

The inspiration for CEO Leadership Rewired stems from Vukelic’s extensive career in leadership consulting. Having worked closely with organizations navigating transformation, she recognized the need for a resource that addresses the human side of leadership in an increasingly digital world. Her insights reflect a deep understanding of the challenges leaders face and the skills required to overcome them.

This book is designed for both seasoned executives and emerging leaders seeking to strengthen their impact, especially leaders who feel the ground shifting beneath them and refuse to lead on autopilot. Its emphasis on emotional intelligence, learning agility, and resilience makes it particularly relevant in an era defined by disruption. Readers will find actionable strategies that can be applied immediately, along with a broader perspective on how to lead with confidence and purpose.

Vukelic’s writing is crisp and executive-friendly, with an emphasis on clarity over theatrics. If you’re tired of leadership advice that ignores reality, or innovation talk that ignores people, this book belongs on your desk.

Kelli Vukelic brings more than twenty-five years of experience to her work, including her role as a global chief executive and her tenure at Korn Ferry. As a leadership consultant, she has dedicated her career to helping individuals and organizations thrive amid change. Her expertise in aligning personal values with professional goals positions her as a trusted voice in modern leadership development.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0g2tJWuq

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