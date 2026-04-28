The Heallist Foundation Launches National Nonprofit Focused on Proactive Youth Wellness

Christine Carey, Founder and Chairman of The Heallist Foundation.

A new model designed to reach children before crisis and expand access to whole-child wellness for youth and families.

We are building a proactive layer that supports and extends the work healthcare systems are already doing, bringing tools into communities before children reach a point of crisis.” — Christine Carey, Founder and Chairman, The Heallist Foundation

TANNERSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heallist Foundation today announced its official launch as a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, with a mission to expand access to proactive, whole-child wellness for youth and families across the United States. Founded by Christine Carey, a 25-year veteran of media, brand strategy, and philanthropic leadership, the Foundation is built on a clear principle: the most effective care begins before a child reaches crisis.

That principle shapes how the Foundation delivers its work. Rather than waiting for children to struggle and then intervening, The Heallist Foundation focuses on building strength early. The model centers on healing before it is needed, equipping children with tools that support resilience, focus, and emotional regulation before those skills are tested.

The Foundation meets children where they already are, through athletics and movement. By integrating wellness practices into performance environments, young people learn to manage pressure, recover, and stay focused in real time, developing both as athletes and as individuals.

The Foundation's programming is informed in part by its leadership team, including Director of Wellness Programs Jodi Carey, a nationally recognized wellness practitioner and sister of the founder whose work spans clinical, military, and high-performance environments. The Foundation's sports programming is led by Carmen Mercadante, a 2000 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier with more than 30 years of coaching experience.

This approach is designed to reach the children often missed by traditional systems. Millions of youth across the United States lack access to the wellness resources, athletic programming, and mental health support that build strength early. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40% of U.S. high school students report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. This gap extends beyond families living in poverty to include working families who fall just outside qualification thresholds for assistance, parents doing everything right but still unable to afford services that support their child's development.

"We are building a proactive layer that supports and extends the work healthcare systems are already doing, bringing tools into communities before children reach a point of crisis," said Christine Carey, Founder and Chairman of The Heallist Foundation. "Our focus is simple. Give kids the tools before they need them. When you do that, you change how they handle pressure, setbacks, and the challenges they will face."

The Heallist Foundation operates through four core program areas: grants to certified wellness practitioners serving underserved communities, youth programs that integrate wellness into athletics and movement, full-day youth wellness workshops, and training for educators, coaches, and clinicians who work directly with children.

The Foundation's first program model, Mountain Rise, will launch in the Pocono Mountain region of Pennsylvania as a proof of concept before expanding into additional communities nationwide.

The Foundation is actively seeking philanthropic partners, corporate funders, and institutional collaborators who share the belief that investing in children before a crisis is a proven and cost-effective approach to community health. Partnerships include training programs for educators, coaches, and clinicians, access to community spaces for programming, and co-sponsored initiatives that fund access for children and families while delivering measurable impact.

To learn more, donate, or explore partnership opportunities, visit theheallistfoundation.com.

About The Heallist Foundation

The Heallist Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to proactive, whole-child wellness for youth and families. The organization focuses on building community-based models that equip children with tools for resilience, performance, and well-being before challenges escalate into crisis.

Media Contact

Christine Carey

Founder and Chairman, The Heallist Foundation

ccarey@theheallistfoundation.com

theheallistfoundation.com

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