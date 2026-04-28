LaborForce Media Launches Nationally as the #1 Platform for Labor News, Advocacy, Policy, and Education

LaborForce Media launches nationally as the leading platform for labor news, advocacy, policy, and education, amplifying the voice of American workers. Labor Vital Signs podcast by LaborForce Media amplifies union voices through interviews, storytelling, and national media distribution. LaborForce Media expands its reach across the labor ecosystem through targeted digital campaigns, social media, newsletters, and engaging content. LaborForce Media brings union leaders and partners together through private events, roundtables, and curated gatherings that strengthen the labor movement LaborForce Media connects unions, workers, and partners with essential tools, research, and industry resources to stay informed and strengthen the labor ecosystem.

A new national platform delivering labor news, storytelling, podcasts, and events to inform, connect, and amplify the voice of American workers.

LaborForce Media is amplifying the voice of working America by delivering trusted stories, insights, and connections that inform, inspire, and drive meaningful change” — Kerri O'Brien

NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Bold New Voice Amplifying the Stories That Power Working America LaborForce Media today announced its official national launch, establishing itself as the premier media platform dedicated to telling the stories that shape the American workforce. Built for scale, credibility, and impact, LaborForce Media brings together news, storytelling, education, and community engagement into one unified national voice—ensuring that the experiences, contributions, and priorities of American workers are seen, heard, and understood across the country.At a time when labor is central to conversations about economic growth, infrastructure, healthcare, and the future of work, LaborForce Media is stepping forward with a clear mission: to amplify the labor story and connect unions, workers, and partners through trusted, high-quality content that drives awareness, engagement, and action.“LaborForce Media exists to elevate the voice of working America,” said Kerri O’Brien, CEO of LaborForce Media. “There are millions of stories—about resilience, innovation, leadership, and community impact—that deserve a national stage. We are building that stage.”A National Platform Built for Today’s WorkforceLaborForce Media is designed to meet the modern workforce where they are—across digital, social, audio, and in-person experiences. The platform delivers a comprehensive ecosystem of content that informs, empowers, and connects union leaders, members, and their families.Core content offerings include:• Daily Labor News & Insights – Timely coverage of the issues, policies, and developments impacting unions and working families nationwide• Ask the Expert – Practical guidance from trusted voices across healthcare, finance, benefits, and workforce strategy• Innovators Corner – Spotlighting forward-thinking organizations and leaders shaping the future of labor• Family Wellness – Supporting the health, financial stability, and well-being of union families• Quality of Life – Addressing the broader needs of workers beyond the job site• Union Community Updates – Highlighting local union achievements, milestones, and member stories• Monthly In-Box Brief – A curated, high-impact newsletter delivered directly to subscribers with essential updates and insightsThis content is distributed through a powerful multi-channel strategy, including LinkedIn, Substack, Facebook, Instagram, and direct email—ensuring accessibility and engagement across a national audience.LaborForce Media is not just delivering content—it is creating a connected ecosystem where labor leaders, members, policymakers, and partners can stay informed and engaged in real time.The Power of Audio, Video, and StorytellingRecognizing the growing demand for immersive and on-demand content, LaborForce Media is investing heavily in audio and video storytelling. Its podcast, Labor Vital Signs —available on YouTube—brings the labor experience to life through compelling interviews, narrative series, and expert-driven discussions.Among its most anticipated productions is the upcoming national documentary podcast series:“Labor Voices from 9/11: How America’s Unions Answered the Call—and Rebuilt a Nation”This multi-episode series will tell the untold story of how unions across the country mobilized in the aftermath of September 11th—responding with courage, skill, and unwavering commitment to rebuild Lower Manhattan and support affected communities.Through firsthand accounts, historical context, and powerful storytelling, the series will shine a national spotlight on the critical role labor played during one of the most defining moments in American history.“This is more than a podcast—it’s a tribute to the workers who showed up when the country needed them most,” said Darren Yelin, Chief Revenue Officer of LaborForce Media. “It’s a story of strength, sacrifice, and unity that deserves to be heard by every generation.”National Events That Celebrate Labor’s ImpactIn addition to its media platform, LaborForce Media is launching a national series of live events designed to bring the labor community together and celebrate its impact in communities across the country.At the center of this initiative is the LaborForce Community Impact Awards—a signature national event series recognizing unions for their extraordinary contributions to building stronger communities through:• Workforce development and training programs• Large-scale infrastructure and construction projects• Community partnerships and outreach• Advocacy and leadership that drives meaningful changeThese events are designed not only to honor excellence, but to create spaces for connection, collaboration, and shared learning among labor leaders, members, and partners.Initial cities for the LaborForce Community Impact Awards include:• Cincinnati• Philadelphia• Orlando• BostonAdditional cities will be announced as the series expands nationwide.“Unions are not just building projects—they are building communities, careers, and futures,” said O’Brien. “The LaborForce Community Impact Awards are about recognizing that impact on a national stage.”Each event will bring together union leaders, policymakers, industry partners, and community stakeholders, creating powerful opportunities for networking, storytelling, and collaboration.A Mission-Driven Platform for a Changing WorkforceLaborForce Media is built on the belief that informed communities are stronger communities. By combining journalism, education, storytelling, and live engagement, the platform is redefining how labor is represented in the national conversation.From healthcare access and workforce development to policy advocacy and innovation, LaborForce Media provides the insights and perspectives needed to navigate an evolving labor landscape.“LaborForce Media is not just about content—it’s about connection,” said Yelin. “We are creating a national platform where unions, workers, and partners can engage in meaningful ways. When you bring together trusted information, real stories, and the right audience, you create momentum—and that momentum drives change.”Unmatched Reach and EngagementLaborForce Media connects with one of the most influential and engaged audiences in the country, including:• Union leaders and business managers who drive decisions• Rank-and-file members and their families• Retired union members• Policymakers and legislators• Industry partners and solution providersThrough its multi-channel approach—spanning digital platforms, social media, podcasts, newsletters, and live events—LaborForce Media delivers consistent, high-impact engagement that informs and mobilizes its audience.This reach creates a unique opportunity for partners to connect authentically with the labor community while supporting a mission that prioritizes education, advocacy, and empowerment.LaborForce Media is actively building a national network of contributors, partners, and collaborators who share its commitment to strengthening the labor community.• Unions and union members are invited to share their stories, achievements, and perspectives to help amplify the voice of working America.• Mission-aligned vendors and organizations are encouraged to partner with LaborForce Media to connect with a highly engaged and influential audience while supporting a platform dedicated to progress and impact.Whether through storytelling, sponsorship, or collaboration, every partnership contributes to a stronger, more informed labor community.About LaborForce MediaLaborForce Media is the #1 national news, advocacy, policy, and education platform for American workers. Through a dynamic combination of digital media, podcasts, social engagement, and live events, LaborForce Media delivers trusted, impactful content that informs, connects, and empowers unions, workers, and their communities nationwide.Media Contact:LaborForce MediaDarren@laborforcemedia.comTargeted Advertising Services | LaborForce MediaStay informed. Stay connected. Be part of the LaborForce.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.