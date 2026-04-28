EDGE Partners Expands Strategic Leadership Team to Meet Growing Demand for Cross-Border Investment Expertise & Execution

EDGE Partners announces the expansion of its team with new leadership, senior advisors, and a multidisciplinary advisory team.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDGE Partners, a global firm specializing in cross-border investment and market entry, announces the expansion of its team with the addition of new leadership, senior advisors, and a multidisciplinary advisory team. Founded by former U.S. diplomats and senior trade and investment officials, the firm combines deep government insight, commercial transaction expertise, and trusted relationships across international, federal, state, and local levels to turn investment opportunities into results.As part of this expansion, Elizabeth Schaefer Husain joins as Chief Strategy Officer. Most recently Deputy Executive Director of SelectUSA, she led strategy, research, and analytics functions supporting over $200 billion in investment. At EDGE, she will lead firm-wide strategy and growth initiatives, oversee integration of the EDGE Intelligence Platform into client delivery, and align capabilities across markets, sectors, and client segments.EDGE also expanded its Senior Advisor network with the addition of Fred Aziz, who brings deep experience advising companies and governments across the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye on cross-border investment and market development; Peter Winter, who has spent decades supporting international expansion and strategic communications across East Asia, the Middle East, and now in the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Dev Palmer, a recognized expert in semiconductors and microelectronics with deep experience across advanced manufacturing and global supply chains.In parallel, EDGE has built a dedicated advisory team that serves as the firm’s execution backbone, bringing deep sector expertise and hands-on support to advance opportunities from early-stage identification through execution and expansion.“EDGE is built around the combination of experienced practitioners and a disciplined, data-informed approach to advancing opportunities for our clients,” said Jasjit Singh, Founder and CEO of EDGE Partners. “Whether that's identifying opportunities, navigating an unfamiliar regulatory environment, or building relationships with the right government decision-makers, this expanded team strengthens our ability to deliver results for our clients.”New Additions to EDGE Partners:Elizabeth Schaefer Husain — Chief Strategy OfficerFred Aziz — Senior Advisor - Middle East, North Africa & TürkiyeDev Palmer — Senior Advisor, Semiconductor & MicroelectronicsPeter Winter — Senior Advisor, UK & IrelandAlex Baker — Advisor, Site Selection & Economic IncentivesDaniel Hutton — Advisor, Infrastructure, Mobility & Smart CitiesKaren Lam — Advisor, Trade Policy & TariffsArie Pals — Advisor, Emerging Technology & AIMike Field — Tax AdvisorMary Georges — Chief of StaffAlyssa Inouye — Public Policy & Grant AdministratorDawn Kaczar — Financial ControllerCarol Steele — Legal AdvisorBrooke Watley — AnalystFor a complete list of EDGE Partners’ team, please visit www.edgepartners.us About EDGE Partners — EDGE Partners is a Washington, D.C.-based global execution firm that bridges the gap between investment opportunities and real-world results. Founded by former U.S. diplomats and senior trade and investment officials, EDGE brings together practitioner expertise, trusted government relationships, and the EDGE Intelligence Platform, a proprietary data-driven tool, to help clients navigate the full arc of cross-border investment and market entry.For U.S. economic development organizations, EDGE builds high-quality foreign direct investment pipelines, provides in-country representation in key global markets, supports trade mission design and execution, and delivers strategic advisory services that sharpen competitive positioning. For international companies, EDGE guides market entry strategy, site selection, incentives, negotiation, regulatory navigation, and government engagement at the federal, state, and local levels.For more information, visit www.edgepartners.us , or for media contact info@EDGEPartners.us.

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