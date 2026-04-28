Chief Justice to Host Law Day Event at Third District Court of Appeal

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero will welcome judges, educators, and students to the Third District Court of Appeal on May 1, in celebration of Law Day, a national day recognizing the rule of law and its role in our constitutional democracy.

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