Truentity Health Oversubscribes $3.5M Series A to Scale Pharmacy-Led Clinical Care Network Nationwide

Truentity Health raises $3.5M to scale pharmacy-led chronic care across the U.S.

Funding accelerates expansion of a tech-enabled clinical care model delivering measurable outcomes through community pharmacies nationwide.

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backed by leading healthcare investors, Truentity is establishing pharmacies as the last-mile delivery layer for chronic disease management

Truentity Health announced the close of an oversubscribed $3.5 million Series A financing round led by Evidenced VC, with participation from K-Street Capital, Cofounders Capital, and additional venture investors. Sean Glass, Partner at Evidenced, will join Truentity’s Board of Directors.

The round follows three consecutive years of more than 2x growth and measurable clinical outcomes across a growing multi-state network. It reflects increasing demand for care delivery models that extend beyond traditional facilities and into community-based settings.

Chronic care still breaks down outside traditional care settings because of gaps in access, coordination, and reimbursement. Truentity operates a tech-enabled clinical care delivery network that combines software, physician-governed clinical oversight, and reimbursement support, enabling community pharmacies to function as continuous care delivery settings beyond episodic visits.

As part of the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), states are investing in infrastructure and care models that expand access and improve outcomes in underserved communities. Truentity’s model aligns with these efforts by enabling rapid deployment of clinical capacity through existing pharmacy networks, without requiring new facilities or workforce expansion.

Across its network, Truentity has processed tens of thousands of Medicare and Medicare Advantage claims while supporting continuous clinical care.

Patients managed through Truentity-enabled care models have demonstrated:

- 11–15 mmHg reductions in systolic blood pressure

- 1.0–1.6% reductions in A1C

Truentity is seeing rapid adoption across pharmacy networks. CPESN USA selected Truentity to power its national Remote Care Initiative, expanding access to the model across more than 3,500 pharmacies nationwide.

Pharmacies that adopt Truentity are able to participate in reimbursable clinical care programs while delivering continuous care with measurable outcomes and maintaining existing staffing models. The company now operates across multiple states, with additional markets launching in 2026.

McDowell’s Pharmacy in Scotland Neck, NC was recognized as the 2025 Clinical Care Champion at the Cencora ThoughtSpot Conference for its use of Truentity’s model.

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“Truentity has built a unique model that combines deeply integrated technology with a differentiated clinical layer, setting it apart from software-only approaches,” said Sean Glass, Partner at Evidenced. “That combination is driving rapid growth and addressing a critical gap in communities that lack the resources to support chronic care management.”

“Truentity has built a go-to-market engine that leverages existing pharmacy relationships to scale quickly without adding operational complexity,” said Tobi Walter, Partner at Cofounders Capital. “By aligning clinical delivery, reimbursement, and workflow into a system that fits how pharmacies already operate, the team is turning distribution into a real competitive advantage.”

“Community pharmacies are one of the most underleveraged assets in healthcare,” said Paige Soya, Partner at K-Street. “Truentity is unlocking that capacity with a model that fits how pharmacies actually operate and delivers care at scale without adding complexity.”

“Pharmacies already have the patient relationship,” said Mike Desai, Co-founder and CEO of Truentity Health. “What has been missing is a way to consistently deliver care and support reimbursement outside of traditional settings. We built a model that makes continuous care outside traditional settings viable.”

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About Truentity Health

Truentity Health is a tech-enabled clinical care delivery network for chronic care management. The company combines software, clinical oversight, and administrative infrastructure to support physician-directed care through community-based pharmacy settings, enabling longitudinal, reimbursable care without requiring additional staffing. Headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC, Truentity is expanding its network nationwide.

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