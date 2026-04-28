Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

100 Days of Action: Attorney General Jay Jones Prioritizes Lowering Costs, Defending Rights, and Keeping Virginians Safe

RICHMOND, Va. -- On his 100th day in office, Attorney General Jay Jones released a comprehensive update on the work his office has been doing for all people in the Commonwealth. These actions deliver on the promises AG Jones has made to Virginians – that he would lower their costs, protect their fundamental rights and freedoms, and keep them safe.

“From the moment I was sworn into office on January 17, my team has been hard at work and I am so proud of the legal actions we have taken in our first 100 days,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “Whether standing up to corporate monopolies that take advantage of consumers and illegal raise prices, to joining attorneys general across the country in fighting back against Donald Trump’s illegal overreach, to defending the core tenets of our democracy, my office has been on the frontlines fighting to lower costs for hardworking families, protect our rights, and keep Virginians safe. Over the past 100 days, this office has shown up for the people of the Commonwealth and that’s exactly what we will continue to do for the next four years.”

In the first 100 days of the Jones administration, the Office of the Attorney General has taken more than 50 legal actions to protect Virginians, including filing 11 lawsuits to protect Virginians’ pocketbooks and fundamental rights, signing more than 20 amicus briefs to ensure the courts evaluate impacts to Virginians as they decide on a range of cases, defending the will of Virginia voters as it relates to redistricting, and securing major legal victories against corporations like Live Nation and Ticketmaster, Lannett and Bausch, and more for their anti-competitive practices and illegal practices that raise prices for consumers.

Lowering Costs for Hardworking Virginians

Wins Antitrust Trial Against Live Nation and Ticketmaster: Jury found companies guilty of violating federal and state antitrust laws by eliminating competition and driving up costs for fans, artists, and venues across the Commonwealth.

Sues Over Illegal Tariffs and Fights for Refunds for Virginians: Takes action to put money back in Virginian’s pockets after illegal tariffs cost families nearly $2,000.

Demands Return of Critical USDA SNAP Funding: Joins lawsuit asking court to block USDA from imposing illegal funding conditions on critical programs such as school lunches, WIC and SNAP.

Protects Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: Joined a multistate complaint to stop the Trump Administration’s attempts to defund the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Increase Transparency in Prescription Drug Pricing and Lower Costs: Joined bipartisan coalition supporting stronger disclosure requirements for pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

Fighting Prescription Drug Price-Fixing: Secured $17.85 million in settlements with Lannett and Bausch resolving allegations of generic drug price-fixing and joined broader multistate antitrust litigation against Novartis and related companies for preying on consumers.

Protecting Public Servants: Joined Massachusetts v. U.S. Department of Education to protect teachers, nurses, and law enforcement officers from unlawful cuts to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Protects Local News and Jobs; Combats Anti-Competitive Practices: Files lawsuit to block Nexstar/Tegna broadcasting merger.

Defends Virginia Veterans’ GI Bill Benefits: Filed a brief to defend the education benefits earned by Virginia veterans after years of unlawful denials by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Sues Installment Lender Over Hidden Fees: Sues OneMain financial for an alleged lending scheme involving hidden add-on products.

Advancing Fair Housing for All in Virginia: Held roundtable with community leaders, advocates, and elected officials centered the impact of the inequitable housing system into actionable strategies, as part of National Fair Housing Month.

Spreads Awareness on Common Predatory Practices: Including practices one might see from tax debt settlement companies and on tax refund anticipation loans.

Protecting the Rights of All in the Commonwealth

Defending the Will of the Voters: Defending the special election results and the will of the people in court.

Defends Birthright Citizenship: Joined a multistate coalition defending birthright citizenship at the U.S. Supreme Court, standing up to President Trump’s illegal effort to rewrite the Constitution and overturn federal law.

Defends Constitutional Right for States to Oversee Elections: Sues Trump Administration over unlawful executive order attempting to exert federal control over elections.

Protects Birth Control Coverage: Challenges Trump Administration regulations that undermine the Affordable Care Act’s guarantee of no-cost contraception coverage through employer health care plans.

Empowers Virginians by Spreading Awareness on Their Rights: Including fair housing and data privacy.

Keeping Communities Safe

Enforcing Social Media Limits for Minors: Vows to fully enforce new provisions of the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act, which require social media platforms to limit minors’ usage to one hour per day unless a parent opts to increase that limit.

Addressing the Growing Crisis of Vape Products: New law closes enforcement loopholes and keeps dangerous products out of Virginia schools.

Office Assists Police in Solving 52-Year-Old Cold Case: Provided funding for analytical support and testing via the Virginia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

Engages with Richmond High Schoolers: Participated in a youth-centered dialogue with the young men of Armstrong High School during Youth Violence Prevention Week, highlighting the strength, resilience, and possibility of their school community.

Busts Up Drug Trafficking Ring: Secures conviction in a Norfolk, Virginia cocaine and heroin trafficking conspiracy distribution case.

Office Prosecutes Homicide Case: Secures convictions in a Hampton, Virginia homicide case involving a 26-year-old victim.

Fights to Keep Air Clean: Challenges unlawful rescission of landmark Greenhouse Gas Endangerment finding.

Stands Up for Science: Joins coalition backing the American Academy of Pediatrics as science and widely accepted, research-backed medical practices face pressure from the federal government.

Published on: April 27, 2026

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