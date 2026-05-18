Bright Talent Announces Webinar Breaking the Layoff Loop – Advancing SWP in the Age of AI

Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders power business. Many organizations are caught in a costly cycle: hiring aggressively when growth demands it, then course-correcting through layoffs when conditions shift. In this Rapid Change Management webinar, we host a podcast-style conversation with people analytics

Registration open for May 22, 2026, 9 – 9:30am PT - Learn how leading orgs are rethinking strategic workforce planning to balance cost, capacity & engagement.

Leading organizations treat workforce planning as an ongoing business discipline, more aligned with financial forecasting than static annual planning.” — Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent

BANKS, OR, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Talent, Inc. , an HR consulting firm built by HR leaders focused on business impact, today announced its latest free micro-webinar, Breaking the Layoff Loop – Advancing SWP in the Age of AI . This session will focus on a growing challenge facing HR and business leaders today: breaking the cycle of reactive hiring and layoffs by advancing how strategic workforce planning is done. Brenan German will be joined by Temi Ariyo, a people analytics consultant with an impressive track record building scalable, insight-driven workforce strategies. Register now to participate in the 30-minute webinar and live Q&A on May 22 at 9:00am.Many organizations still approach workforce planning as an annual exercise tied to budgeting cycles. However, in today’s environment, where business conditions shift rapidly and AI is accelerating changes in work, this approach is proving insufficient. The result is a familiar pattern: hiring in bursts, followed by course correction through layoffs.“This planning-to-layoff loop is not simply a market dynamic, it is often a reflection of how workforce decisions are made, how frequently they are revisited and how well they are connected to financial and operational realities,” said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. “In contrast, leading organizations treat workforce planning as an ongoing business discipline, more aligned with financial forecasting than static annual planning.”In this webinar, Ariyo and German will discuss how organizations are building integrated systems that connect people data with finance and operations, enabling more continuous, informed decision-making and reducing the need for large-scale corrective actions.The conversation will focus on two key areas:• From Annual Planning to Continuous Workforce Management – Why traditional workforce planning models fall short, what breaks when planning is treated as a one-time event and how leading organizations are shifting toward more frequent, integrated planning cycles.• Building the Workforce System: Metrics, Dashboards, and Decision Triggers – What it actually takes to operationalize workforce planning, including the role of dashboards, key metrics and thresholds that enable leaders to make timely, balanced decisions across hiring, redeployment and cost management. Registration is now open for Breaking the Layoff Loop – Advancing SWP in the Age of AI on May 22, 2026, at 9am PT / 12pm ET. It will include live audience Q&A toward the end of the event.About Bright TalentBright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders power business. With deep experience in HR technology, data transformation, and talent support, Bright Talent partners with clients to deliver strategic and operational HR outcomes. Learn more at brighttalent.com.

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