Periodontist Dr. William Mason, U-M Dental School Faculty, Selected for Two Sessions at 2026 MDA Annual Session

Dr. Bill Mason Periodontist Dr. Chealsea Mason Dental in Bay City

Veteran periodontist, U-M faculty member, and Quintessence textbook author Dr. William Mason teaches his ridge-preserving RSCET technique at 2026 MDA.

Ultimately, we aren't just in the business of dentistry; we're in the business of people. That human connection is what makes our work so rewarding.” — Dr. William Mason, Dr. Chelsea Mason Dental

BAY CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. William E. Mason, DDS, MS, a Michigan periodontist, longtime University of Michigan School of Dentistry adjunct clinical assistant professor, and in-house periodontist at Dr. Chelsea Mason Dental in Bay City, has been selected to deliver two headline instructional courses at the 2026 Michigan Dental Association Annual Session — the state's flagship professional meeting and one of the most-attended regional dental conferences in the U.S.The Annual Session convenes April 30 – May 2, 2026 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, with presenters that include two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsay Tarpley (U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, 2004 and 2008) and a roster of internationally recognized clinical educators. Dr. Mason is among a small number of Michigan periodontists invited to deliver full-length surgical and practice-leadership programs on the main Saturday schedule."Ultimately, we aren't just in the business of dentistry; we're in the business of people. That human connection is what makes our work so rewarding." — Dr. William Mason , Dr. Chelsea Mason DentalTwo Featured Courses on Saturday, May 2, 2026Course S49 — DDS Unleashed: Future In Sight, Create the Life and Practice You Want (9:00 – 10:00 a.m.) is a practice-leadership session on how clinicians design a career built around clinical excellence, professional fulfillment, and long-term community impact — drawn from Dr. Mason's more than four decades of private practice and two decades as an instructor for Perio Resident students at the University of Michigan.Course S52 — Innovative Techniques for Atraumatic Extractions (10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) is the signature clinical session of Dr. Mason's appearance. Attendees walk step-by-step through the minimally invasive, ridge-preserving surgical protocol he refined across forty-plus years and codified in his 2023 textbook from Quintessence Publishing — including the Root Space Creation Extraction Technique (RSCET), a systematic approach that removes root structure first so the remaining tooth can be collapsed inward rather than levered against the buccal plate. The objective: extract the tooth without deforming the socket.Why Atraumatic Extraction MattersAlveolar ridge resorption following routine extraction is one of the most under-addressed problems in modern dentistry. Peer-reviewed research shows meaningful loss of buccal plate width and vertical ridge height within the first three months after a conventional elevation-and-forceps extraction — bone loss that compromises future implant candidacy and forces costly grafting. Dr. Mason's RSCET is designed to eliminate the lever arm against the bone, producing a socket that retains its architecture and is ready for grafting, immediate implant placement, or natural healing.About Dr. William MasonDr. William Mason, DDS, MS, is a periodontist who maintained a private practice in Periodontics and dental implants in Saginaw, Michigan, from 1984 to 2023. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (1981) and Master of Science in periodontics (1984) from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, where he serves as an Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor teaching monthly in the Graduate Periodontics Clinic. He is the author of The Dentist's Guide to Atraumatic Extractions (Quintessence Publishing, 2023) — a 144-page, 467-illustration clinical textbook — has authored eleven peer-reviewed articles, and holds a patent on a dental anesthesia instrument. He is a member of the American Academy of Periodontology, the Michigan Dental Association, and the Pierre Fauchard Academy, and today practices alongside his daughter at Dr. Chelsea Mason Dental in Bay City, Michigan.About Dr. Chelsea Mason DentalFounded in 2016 at 4181 Shrestha Drive in Bay City, Michigan, Dr. Chelsea Mason Dental is a comprehensive general, cosmetic, and surgical dental practice serving Bay City, Saginaw, Midland, and the Great Lakes Bay Region. Led by Dr. Chelsea Mason, DDS — a 2013 graduate of the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry and Dr. William Mason's daughter — the office offers periodontal surgery, oral surgery, full-arch implant reconstruction, clear aligner treatment, oral sedation, and advanced cosmetic dentistry under one roof, with in-house periodontal and surgical care delivered by Dr. William Mason.Media Contact: Dr. Chelsea Mason Dental • Pablo Arellano • 4181 Shrestha Drive, Bay City, MI 48706 • (513) 371-9195 • pablo@ha-ppy.com • https://mason.dental

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