Resolution Minerals Produces High-Grade Tungsten Concentrates from Idaho Stockpiles

Preliminary test work delivers 52.3% WO₃ concentrate with 19x upgrade, highlighting near-term processing potential at Horse Heaven Project

Resolution Minerals Ltd (OTCQB:RLMLF)

IDAHO, ID, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML | OTCQB: RLMLF) has announced the successful production of high-grade tungsten concentrates from historical stockpiles at its Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold Project in Idaho, USA, demonstrating strong potential for near-term processing using simple gravity methods.Preliminary metallurgical test work conducted on stockpiled material from the historic Golden Gate Tungsten Mine produced concentrates grading up to 52.3% tungsten trioxide (WO₃), representing a 19-times upgrade from the original composite sample grade of 1.85% WO₃.Heavy liquid separation (HLS) scoping tests achieved recoveries of up to 75.5% at this grade, confirming the material’s amenability to low-cost gravity processing techniques.The stockpiles, located at the Johnson Creek mill site, comprise previously mined material and form part of Resolution’s broader strategy to rapidly advance its U.S.-based critical minerals portfolio.Dr. Adam Roper, Resolution’s In-house Senior Metallurgist, stated:“The initial results are encouraging for the short-term processing of the historical tungsten stockpiles via simple gravity methods. This is a great start and I’m looking forward to discussing the final results in the coming weeks, while discussions are underway with smelters and refiners.”Further metallurgical work is underway, including larger-scale (50kg) testing using shaker table concentration, with final product results expected in the coming weeks. In parallel, the Company is advancing test work on antimony and gold concentrates and progressing discussions with tungsten smelting and refining groups.The results support Resolution’s strategy to leverage existing infrastructure and historical stockpiles as a potential near-term production pathway, while advancing exploration across the broader Horse Heaven Project.The Golden Gate Tungsten Mine sits within a historically significant U.S. mining district that supplied approximately 50% of U.S. tungsten and over 90% of antimony during World War II. The project is located adjacent to Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project and forms part of a region increasingly recognized for its strategic importance to domestic critical mineral supply chains.Looking ahead, Resolution will commence a major Phase 2 drilling program in May 2026, targeting up to 45,000 feet (13,700 meters) of diamond drilling to define the scale of gold and tungsten mineralization and support a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.ABOUT RESOLUTION MINERALS LTDResolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML | OTCQB: RLMLF) is a mineral exploration company currently developing the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project in Idaho, USA with the aim of providing an end-to-end solution for domestic critical minerals supply to US defense industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.