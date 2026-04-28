West Coast Prep 3PL and Internel Announce Strategic U.S.–Europe Fulfillment Partnership to Power Global eCommerce Growth

West Coast Prep 3PL Expanding beyond borders. West Coast Prep 3PL and Internel unite to power global eCommerce growth across the U.S. and Europe. Global reach, local execution. West Coast Prep 3PL and Internel deliver a unified U.S.–Europe fulfillment solution built for scale.

Faster delivery, lower shipping costs, and seamless cross-border fulfillment for scaling eCommerce brands

Brands don’t struggle to grow demand - they struggle when their fulfillment systems can’t keep up with that growth. This partnership allows us to remove that friction. ” — Ahmad Noory

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Coast Prep 3PL , a leading U.S.-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in Amazon FBA prep, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, and wholesale distribution, today announced a strategic partnership with Internel, a European e-fulfillment provider headquartered in Switzerland with operations across multiple EU markets.This partnership establishes a seamless U.S.–Europe fulfillment solution, enabling eCommerce brands to scale globally with faster delivery times, lower shipping costs, and more efficient inventory management.Bridging U.S. and European Fulfillment OperationsAs eCommerce brands grow beyond domestic markets, many encounter operational challenges tied to international shipping, long delivery times, and rising logistics costs. By combining West Coast Prep 3PL’s U.S. infrastructure with Internel’s European fulfillment network, brands can now operate across both regions without the complexity of managing multiple disconnected logistics providers.Internel’s European network includes strategically located distribution centers capable of reaching major EU markets within 1 to 3 days, supported by a robust carrier network and scalable warehouse infrastructure. This allows brands to localize inventory within Europe while maintaining a strong presence in the United States.“Brands don’t struggle to grow demand - they struggle when their fulfillment systems can’t keep up with that growth,” said Ahmad Noory, Founder and President of West Coast Prep 3PL. “This partnership allows us to remove that friction. Instead of forcing brands to piece together multiple logistics providers, we’re offering a unified approach to global fulfillment.”A Scalable Fulfillment Model for Amazon, DTC, and Wholesale BrandsThe partnership is designed to support a wide range of eCommerce operations, including:• Amazon FBA prep and replenishment• Direct-to-consumer (Shopify and other platforms) fulfillment• Wholesale and retail distribution• Inventory storage and regional balancing• Kitting, labeling, and value-added servicesBy leveraging dual-region fulfillment, brands can strategically split inventory between the U.S. and Europe, reducing cross-border shipping costs and improving delivery speed for end customers.Operational Advantages for Scaling BrandsThe combined capabilities of West Coast Prep 3PL and Internel provide several key benefits:Faster Delivery TimesRegional fulfillment enables significantly reduced transit times, with European orders fulfilled locally and U.S. orders handled domestically.Lower Shipping CostsBy avoiding international last-mile shipping, brands can reduce shipping expenses and improve overall margins.Improved Inventory EfficiencyInventory can be strategically distributed across regions, reducing stockouts and minimizing excess inventory in a single location.Scalable InfrastructureBoth partners operate facilities designed for high-volume eCommerce operations, allowing brands to scale without switching 3PL providers.Integrated Logistics StrategyThe partnership enables coordinated fulfillment planning across both regions, supporting long-term growth and operational stability.Expanding Opportunities for Global eCommerce BrandsWith consumer demand increasingly global, brands are under pressure to deliver faster and more cost-effectively across international markets. Traditional fulfillment models - where inventory is centralized in a single region - often result in high shipping costs, long delivery times, and operational inefficiencies.This partnership introduces a more advanced model: distributed fulfillment across key global regions, enabling brands to compete at scale.“Internel has built a highly efficient and scalable European fulfillment network,” said Rolando Casanova, CEO of Internel. “By partnering with West Coast Prep 3PL, we’re extending that capability to support brands operating between the U.S. and Europe with a more unified and strategic logistics approach.”Supporting a Wide Range of Product CategoriesThe combined fulfillment network is equipped to handle diverse product categories, including:• Consumer goods and eCommerce products• Dietary supplements and wellness products• Beauty and cosmetics• Consumer electronics• Subscription-based and bundled productsBoth organizations provide value-added services such as quality control, kitting, labeling, and returns management, ensuring consistent service across regions.About West Coast Prep 3PLWest Coast Prep 3PL is a Southern California-based logistics provider specializing in Amazon FBA prep, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, and wholesale distribution. With facilities in Mission Viejo and Moreno Valley, the company supports eCommerce brands nationwide with scalable, efficient, and transparent fulfillment solutions.For more information, visit:About InternelInternel is a European e-fulfillment provider headquartered in Switzerland, with its main operations in Warsaw, Poland – one of the fastest-growing eCommerce markets in the EU and a key hub for cross-border distribution. From this location, brands can reach markets like Germany within one day and scale efficiently across Europe.Internel supports Shopify and other DTC brands with structured inventory management, reliable returns handling, and consistent stock accuracy across multiple EU markets. The company also operates as a fully plastic-free fulfillment provider, helping brands align their logistics with growing sustainability expectations. For U.S.-based brands, Internel provides a practical entry point into Europe by localizing inventory and enabling faster, more cost-efficient EU fulfillment.For more information, visit:Media ContactAhmad NooryFounder & PresidentWest Coast Prep 3PL📧 ahmad@westcoastprep3pl.com

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