West Coast Prep 3PL and Internel Announce Strategic U.S.–Europe Fulfillment Partnership to Power Global eCommerce Growth
Expanding beyond borders. West Coast Prep 3PL and Internel unite to power global eCommerce growth across the U.S. and Europe.
Faster delivery, lower shipping costs, and seamless cross-border fulfillment for scaling eCommerce brands
This partnership establishes a seamless U.S.–Europe fulfillment solution, enabling eCommerce brands to scale globally with faster delivery times, lower shipping costs, and more efficient inventory management.
Bridging U.S. and European Fulfillment Operations
As eCommerce brands grow beyond domestic markets, many encounter operational challenges tied to international shipping, long delivery times, and rising logistics costs. By combining West Coast Prep 3PL’s U.S. infrastructure with Internel’s European fulfillment network, brands can now operate across both regions without the complexity of managing multiple disconnected logistics providers.
Internel’s European network includes strategically located distribution centers capable of reaching major EU markets within 1 to 3 days, supported by a robust carrier network and scalable warehouse infrastructure. This allows brands to localize inventory within Europe while maintaining a strong presence in the United States.
“Brands don’t struggle to grow demand - they struggle when their fulfillment systems can’t keep up with that growth,” said Ahmad Noory, Founder and President of West Coast Prep 3PL. “This partnership allows us to remove that friction. Instead of forcing brands to piece together multiple logistics providers, we’re offering a unified approach to global fulfillment.”
A Scalable Fulfillment Model for Amazon, DTC, and Wholesale Brands
The partnership is designed to support a wide range of eCommerce operations, including:
• Amazon FBA prep and replenishment
• Direct-to-consumer (Shopify and other platforms) fulfillment
• Wholesale and retail distribution
• Inventory storage and regional balancing
• Kitting, labeling, and value-added services
By leveraging dual-region fulfillment, brands can strategically split inventory between the U.S. and Europe, reducing cross-border shipping costs and improving delivery speed for end customers.
Operational Advantages for Scaling Brands
The combined capabilities of West Coast Prep 3PL and Internel provide several key benefits:
Faster Delivery Times
Regional fulfillment enables significantly reduced transit times, with European orders fulfilled locally and U.S. orders handled domestically.
Lower Shipping Costs
By avoiding international last-mile shipping, brands can reduce shipping expenses and improve overall margins.
Improved Inventory Efficiency
Inventory can be strategically distributed across regions, reducing stockouts and minimizing excess inventory in a single location.
Scalable Infrastructure
Both partners operate facilities designed for high-volume eCommerce operations, allowing brands to scale without switching 3PL providers.
Integrated Logistics Strategy
The partnership enables coordinated fulfillment planning across both regions, supporting long-term growth and operational stability.
Expanding Opportunities for Global eCommerce Brands
With consumer demand increasingly global, brands are under pressure to deliver faster and more cost-effectively across international markets. Traditional fulfillment models - where inventory is centralized in a single region - often result in high shipping costs, long delivery times, and operational inefficiencies.
This partnership introduces a more advanced model: distributed fulfillment across key global regions, enabling brands to compete at scale.
“Internel has built a highly efficient and scalable European fulfillment network,” said Rolando Casanova, CEO of Internel. “By partnering with West Coast Prep 3PL, we’re extending that capability to support brands operating between the U.S. and Europe with a more unified and strategic logistics approach.”
Supporting a Wide Range of Product Categories
The combined fulfillment network is equipped to handle diverse product categories, including:
• Consumer goods and eCommerce products
• Dietary supplements and wellness products
• Beauty and cosmetics
• Consumer electronics
• Subscription-based and bundled products
Both organizations provide value-added services such as quality control, kitting, labeling, and returns management, ensuring consistent service across regions.
About West Coast Prep 3PL
West Coast Prep 3PL is a Southern California-based logistics provider specializing in Amazon FBA prep, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, and wholesale distribution. With facilities in Mission Viejo and Moreno Valley, the company supports eCommerce brands nationwide with scalable, efficient, and transparent fulfillment solutions.
For more information, visit:
https://www.westcoastprep3pl.com
About Internel
Internel is a European e-fulfillment provider headquartered in Switzerland, with its main operations in Warsaw, Poland – one of the fastest-growing eCommerce markets in the EU and a key hub for cross-border distribution. From this location, brands can reach markets like Germany within one day and scale efficiently across Europe.
Internel supports Shopify and other DTC brands with structured inventory management, reliable returns handling, and consistent stock accuracy across multiple EU markets. The company also operates as a fully plastic-free fulfillment provider, helping brands align their logistics with growing sustainability expectations. For U.S.-based brands, Internel provides a practical entry point into Europe by localizing inventory and enabling faster, more cost-efficient EU fulfillment.
For more information, visit:
https://internel.eu/
Media Contact
Ahmad Noory
Founder & President
West Coast Prep 3PL
📧 ahmad@westcoastprep3pl.com
🌐 https://www.westcoastprep3pl.com
Ahmad Noory
West Coast Prep 3PL
+1 7143567915
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