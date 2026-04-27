THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Early Mother’s Day Promotion on ARC Line of Dash Cams

THINKWARE DASH CAM

Limited-time U.S. offers deliver savings on ARC 700, ARC 900 and U3000 ahead of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is about showing appreciation for the sacrifices mothers make by offering meaningful, everyday support,” — a THINKWARE official

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced an Early Mother’s Day promotion, featuring limited-time pricing on select models designed to give drivers added peace of mind on the road.

Running from April 27 through May 3, the promotion highlights special pricing on select models from THINKWARE’s ARC series, along with the U3000, making it an ideal time to gift smart, reliable in-vehicle protection for moms and families.

Early Mother’s Day Offers (U.S. Only)

ARC 700 – Sale: $249.99 (MSRP: $309.99) A compact dual-channel dash cam offering 4K front and 2K rear recording, Super Night Vision 2.0, 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, and optional radar-assisted parking mode. This model is sold without a microSD card (no memory included) and includes a 2-year warranty.

ARC 900 – Sale: $349.99 (MSRP: $419.99) THINKWARE’s newest ARC-series model records 4K UHD video from the front camera and 2K QHD video from the rear at up to 60 frames per second. The device includes dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, Dual HDR, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS features, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display. This promotion marks the largest discount since the product’s launch, and the ARC 900 also includes a 2-year warranty.

U3000 Front + Rear Dash Cam with Hardwiring Cable – Sale: $459.99 (MSRP: $619.96) – THINKWARE’s premium dash cam bundle featuring 4K UHD front and rear recording, Super Night Vision 4.0, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and seamless Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth connectivity. This bundle includes a hardwiring cable for continuous parking mode and offers savings of approximately 26% off the bundle list price.

The campaign is designed to highlight dash cams as practical gifts, offering added confidence behind the wheel whether driving daily, commuting, or traveling with family.

“Mother’s Day is about showing appreciation for the sacrifices mothers make by offering meaningful, everyday support,” said a THINKWARE representative. “With discounts on our ARC dash cam lineup, we’re making it easier to give a practical gift for moms who are constantly on the road—from sports practices to dance recitals and everything in between—helping them protect what matters most, their families.”

The Early Mother’s Day promotion will be available through official THINKWARE U.S. sales channels and on Amazon from April 27 through May 3, while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.thinkware.com

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the iF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

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