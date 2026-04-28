AquaEye Deployed by U.S. Navy Special Warfare Teams for Rapid Underwater Search Operations

AquaEye is the fastest way to find someone in the water.

Portable AI-powered sonar enables immediate detection in complex and time-critical environments

We are proud to support teams operating at the highest levels of mission complexity.” — Carlyn Loncaric, CEO & Founder

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaEye today announced the deployment of AquaEye within U.S. Navy Special Warfare teams, marking continued adoption of its handheld intelligent sonar across elite defence units. AquaEye is designed to rapidly locate individuals in the water, supporting time-sensitive search and recovery operations.

AquaEye Lite and Pro models use sonar to scan beneath the surface, applying an enhanced machine learning algorithm to analyze return echoes in real time. The system identifies likely human targets and provides direction and distance, enabling operators to quickly assess and act.

“In Special Warfare environments, teams often operate in conditions where time, visibility, and access are constrained,” said Carlyn Loncaric, CEO and Founder of AquaEye. “AquaEye allows operators to immediately begin searching and focus their efforts with greater precision.”

The system is designed for rapid deployment, allowing teams to initiate a search within seconds. AquaEye Pro can scan an acre of water in as little as 45 seconds and complete a thorough search in under five minutes, helping reduce operational timelines in complex scenarios.

By reducing reliance on extended dive operations and improving initial detection speed, AquaEye Pro enhances both operational efficiency and team safety in high-risk environments.

“AquaEye Pro provides a fast, intuitive way to locate targets underwater,” said Loncaric. “We are proud to support teams operating at the highest levels of mission complexity, which these Navy Special Warfare teams are.”

About AquaEye

AquaEye develops intelligent handheld sonar systems that help first responders and search teams rapidly locate missing persons in the water. By combining sonar with advanced machine learning, AquaEye enables faster, safer, and more effective water rescue and recovery operations.

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