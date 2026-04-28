Notorious Design Group Launches Groundbreaking Global Artist Trading Card Collection

A bold fusion of global street art and collectible culture, NDG’s Graffiti Artist Trading Card Collection transforms raw expression into a curated, limited-edition experience—featuring 200 artists in Drop One

Graffiti legends turned into trading cards - documenting graffiti artists as collectible culture

The walls fade. The culture doesn’t. This is how graffiti lives on.” — Bent, NTS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graffiti in Los Angeles has always been more than just markings on walls. It is a pulse, a language, and a living archive of street culture. It is raw, expressive, and constantly evolving, existing in the moment while shaping the visual identity of neighborhoods and communities. Capturing that energy is exactly what Notorious Design Group NDG ) set out to do with their new Graffiti Artist Trading Card Collection.NDG’s Graffiti Artist Trading Card Collection is more than just a collectible series. It is a way to preserve the stories, influences, and creativity of graffiti artists from around the world. Each card features original artwork, signature tags, and insights into the artist’s journey, turning what is usually fleeting street expression into something tangible and lasting. Collectors do not just get a card. They get a snapshot of a movement that spans continents, from emerging talents to established legends.“This collection is about more than just art. It is about showcasing the talent that has shaped visual culture in streets, neighborhoods, and cities worldwide,” says Bent of NDG. For the artists, the cards offer visibility and credibility. For collectors and cultural enthusiasts, they provide a way to engage with a world that is usually experienced only in passing glimpses on walls and trains.The collection balances authenticity with accessibility. Limited-edition cards highlight both new and seasoned artists, while rare holographic variations showcase exclusive artwork. There is also a sense of narrative built into the series, with each card capturing the stylistic influences, regional flavor, and personal stories behind the names. “Graffiti was never meant to stay in one place. We are taking it off the walls and putting it in people’s hands without losing the edge,” says Flex of NDG.What is compelling about this project is how it frames graffiti’s evolution. Historically, the culture existed outside traditional art markets, with recognition coming from peers rather than galleries. By translating this energy into a collectible format, NDG preserves the movement’s authenticity while opening it to broader audiences. It creates a bridge between underground culture and mainstream engagement, offering a new way to experience graffiti without compromising its rebellious spirit.Available online, www.streetartistcollection.com , and through select retail partners, the NDG Graffiti Artist Trading Cards are more than merchandise. They are a celebration of creativity, a tribute to artists, and a tangible record of a global movement that continues to redefine urban culture. Graffiti has always been about leaving a mark in unexpected places. This collection ensures that the story behind each mark endures long after the paint has faded.The walls fade. The culture doesn’t. This is how graffiti lives on.

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