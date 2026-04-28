OpenLens Launches AI Visibility Platform Built for Marketing Agencies, Already Used by 35+ Agencies

The AI visibility category has 24+ tools, most charging $400-$3,000/mo. OpenLens is the first built specifically for marketing agencies.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLens today launched its AI visibility platform built specifically for marketing agencies. More than 35 agencies are already using OpenLens to manage AI visibility for hundreds of brand clients across dental, legal, healthcare, B2B SaaS, financial services, and professional services verticals.The launch comes as agencies face a discovery shift their existing tools can't measure. ChatGPT now reaches 900 million weekly active users. Google AI Overviews reaches 2 billion monthly users. Pew Research found that when an AI summary appears in Google results, organic click-through drops by 61%. SparkToro and Datos data shows Google desktop searches per user fell nearly 20% year-over-year between 2024 and 2025 — the first sustained decline of its kind since Google's founding. Apple SVP Eddy Cue testified in May 2025 that Safari search volume had declined for the first time in 22 years.The category has expanded rapidly in response. Roughly 24 tools now compete in AI visibility monitoring, with most charging $400 to $3,000 per month for monitoring features that fail to address agency-scale workflows or provide the source-level data agencies need to act on. The dominant tools in the space were built by SEO companies bolting AI tracking onto existing rank-monitoring products. OpenLens enters from the opposite direction, built from the model side rather than the keyword side, by AI researchers rather than martech veterans.OpenLens runs hundreds of brand-relevant prompts across ChatGPT, Google AI, Perplexity, and DeepSeek, and provides:- Competitive comparison. Agencies see where their clients show up versus competitors across each AI platform — by query, by attribute, by source. Not just a visibility score, but which specific queries competitors are winning and why.- Source-level granularity. OpenLens shows which specific URLs, articles, and threads AI models cite when discussing a brand — not just the top-level domain. The difference between "we have work to do" and "we have three specific pages to fix on Monday."- Custom prompts at scale. Agencies can run hundreds of location-specific or category-specific queries across many clients in a single workflow — the unit of work agencies actually do, not the unit of work demos are designed for.- Historical tracking. Visibility trends across all four AI platforms over time, so agencies can demonstrate whether their work is moving the needle.OpenLens is free to start, with a premium tier launching in May 2026 designed specifically for agencies managing many clients at once.OpenLens is built by founders Cameron Witkowski and Aman Bhargava, both AI researchers whose prior work includes published research on language model behavior, prompting control theory, and prompt baking. The team's research background — rather than a traditional SEO or martech background — informs OpenLens's approach to measuring AI visibility from the model side rather than the keyword side.About OpenLensOpenLens is the AI visibility platform built for marketing agencies. It tracks how ChatGPT, Google AI, Perplexity, and DeepSeek describe and recommend brands across thousands of prompts, giving agencies competitive intelligence, source-level data, and historical trends across the four major AI platforms shaping search in 2026. OpenLens is used by more than 35 agencies as of April 2026. Learn more at openlens.com.

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