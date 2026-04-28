Freddy Jones Band Re-Releasing Hit 'In a Daydream' After NASA Artemis II Wake-Up Moment

Band Releasing Newly Recorded Version of Track & Specially Produced Music Video on May 15 After Astronauts Hear Song Traveling to Moon

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freddy Jones Band has re-recorded its signature hit song “In a Daydream” and produced an all-new music video following a landmark moment in which the original recording was selected by NASA as official wake-up music for the Artemis II crew during their recent trek to the moon.The original track was played for Artemis II astronauts during their lunar-bound mission, marking its place in NASA’s long-running tradition of using music to energize and inspire crews in space. The selection places “In a Daydream” in a rare cultural category of songs that have literally traveled beyond Earth and become part of human spaceflight history.More than three decades after its original release, the band was inspired to re-record the track and has produced an all-new music video featuring footage from the Artemis II mission. “In a Daydream—Artemis II Reimagined” will be released on May 15 alongside the brand-new video, as well as an extended version of the song that brings the experience even deeper to life.Founding member and writer Marty Lloyd said, “When I wrote ‘In a Daydream,’ I was looking out a window on a rainy day in South Bend, imagining something beautiful. Now, decades later, astronauts are listening to the song while looking out their windows at the beauty of space and Earth. It’s surreal how it’s all come full circle.”Known for their signature ’90s alternative rock sound and decades of touring and recording, Freddy Jones Band continues to connect across generations. The NASA Artemis II moment has brought renewed attention to one of their defining songs, introducing it to new audiences while engaging longtime fans. The Chicago-based band has released seven albums over its 30-plus years together, including 1993’s “Waiting for the Night” which featured the hit song “In a Daydream.”The band is available for interviews to discuss the Artemis II connection, the re-recording process, new video and how the song is now gaining new listeners three decades after its original release.

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