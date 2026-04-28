O.R. TRAX EXPANDS AT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL, NOW LIVE ACROSS SEVEN FACILITIES

Expansion builds on initial success to strengthen surgical coordination, vendor compliance, and real-time OR communication across leading academic health system

Expanding O.R. TRAX across multiple hospitals allows us to ensure every individual entering the OR meets our compliance standards.” — Mark Campbell, SVP of Supply Chain at TGH

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- O.R. TRAX, the leading platform for surgical vendor communication and credentialing, today announced it is now live across four Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Hospitals, and three TGH Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), expanding its initial deployment within a single hospital earlier this year. The multi-site rollout strengthens system-wide surgical coordination, compliance, and real-time communication across one of Florida’s leading academic health systems.The expansion follows the successful initial implementation of O.R. TRAX at TGH, where the platform was introduced to streamline vendor access and improve communication around surgical scheduling. Building on those early results, TGH leadership expanded the platform to additional hospitals to standardize workflows and improve visibility across its network.FROM PILOT TO SYSTEM-WIDE MOMENTUMOperating rooms require precise coordination between clinical staff, vendors, and supply chain teams. Before implementing O.R. TRAX, many of these workflows relied on manual processes, including emails, phone calls, and paper-based credential tracking. These fragmented systems often created inefficiencies, delays, and compliance challenges.With O.R. TRAX now deployed across multiple facilities, TGH has established a more consistent and scalable approach to managing vendor access and surgical communication.The expanded deployment enables TGH to unify key operational workflows, including:✅ Real-time surgical schedule communication across facilities✅ Automated vendor credential verification prior to OR access✅ Touchless digital check-in without kiosks or on-site hardware✅ Centralized compliance reporting for audit readiness✅ Consistent vendor access policies across multiple hospitalsBy consolidating these functions into a single platform, TGH reduces administrative burden on clinical teams while improving operational visibility.HOSPITAL LEADERSHIP PERSPECTIVE“As we continue to scale across our system, consistency and visibility become critical,” said Mark Campbell, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at Tampa General Hospital. “Expanding O.R. TRAX across multiple hospitals allows us to standardize vendor access, improve communication around surgical schedules, and ensure every individual entering the OR meets our compliance standards. It’s a meaningful step forward for both operational efficiency and patient safety.”Operating rooms are among the most complex and resource-intensive environments in healthcare. Even small inefficiencies can result in delays, increased costs, and disruptions to patient care.With O.R. TRAX deployed across multiple facilities, TGH is positioned to:✅ Reduce variability in vendor workflows across hospitals✅ Minimize delays caused by communication gaps or credential issues✅ Improve coordination between surgical teams and vendor partners✅ Strengthen compliance posture ahead of audits and accreditation reviews✅ These improvements contribute to more predictable surgical schedules and better support for clinical teams.A MODEL FOR HEALTH SYSTEM EXPANSIONThe expansion at TGH reflects a broader trend across healthcare systems moving from single-site pilots to multi-facility adoption of operational platforms that improve efficiency and compliance.By scaling O.R. TRAX across multiple hospitals, TGH demonstrates how health systems can standardize processes without disrupting care delivery. This approach provides a foundation for continued growth while maintaining consistent operational standards.ABOUT O.R. TRAXO.R. TRAX is the healthcare industry’s leading platform for surgical vendor communication, credentialing, and compliance. Trusted by hospitals and surgery centers nationwide, O.R. TRAX enables real-time coordination, improves operational efficiency, and supports safer surgical environments without requiring hardware or complex implementation.ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITALTampa General Hospital is one of the largest academic health systems in Florida and a nationally recognized leader in patient care, innovation, and clinical excellence, serving communities across the Tampa Bay region and beyond.

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