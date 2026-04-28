Turkish American Steering Committee Calls for Unified Leadership in New York City

TASC Urges Mayor Mamdani to Foster Inclusivity Following Times Square Demonstration

Our goal is not to create conflict, but to promote accurate information and contribute to a constructive and respectful dialogue among communities” — Gökhan Doğan, Vice President of TASC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yesterday, the Turkish American Steering Committee (TASC) , supported by a broad coalition of Turkish and Azerbaijani American organizations, held a massive demonstration in Times Square. The gathering served as a unified response to recent social media statements made by Mayor Zohran Mamdani regarding the events of 1915 and contemporary regional conflicts in Karabakh.The protest featured a vibrant display of cultural unity, with participants waving national flags and digital trucks displaying messages of historical context. While the Turkish and Azerbaijani groups remained focused on a peaceful and informative demonstration, the event was marked by the presence of Armenian counter-protesters. Gökhan Doğan , Vice President of TASC, emphasized that the mobilization was a necessary response to political rhetoric that ignores historical nuances. "We believe that the statements made by Zohran Mamdani, which distort historical facts, are driven by political concerns and are based on a narrative that has been constructed and passed down over generations without reflecting the truth," stated Gökhan Doğan, VP of TASC. "Our goal is not to create conflict, but to promote accurate information and contribute to a constructive and respectful dialogue among communities."In conjunction with the protest, TASC representatives released an open letter to Mayor Mamdani, expressing deep concern over his April 24th statement. The letter emphasizes that as the leader of one of the world’s most diverse cities, the Mayor has a responsibility to represent all constituents rather than adopting a one-sided stance on a deeply disputed matter.The Turkish American community highlights that:-Historical Complexity: The events of 1915–1923 must be understood within the context of war and state collapse, involving reciprocal suffering for multiple populations.-A Call for Scholarship: TASC maintains that complex historical judgments should be addressed through academic scholarship and legal inquiry rather than political pronouncements.-Strategic Importance: The community underscored the vital role of the U.S.–Türkiye strategic partnership and NATO alliance in maintaining regional security.TASC and its partner organizations remain committed to promoting reconciliation. The demonstration concluded with a respectful urge for Mayor Mamdani to exercise the unifying leadership his office requires and to avoid narratives that risk social fragmentation.About TASC:The Turkish American Steering Committee (TASC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to representing the interests of the Turkish American community and fostering strong relations between the United States and Türkiye. https://ourtasc.org/

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