Proven ROI Launches Free AI Visibility Tools to Show Brands How They Perform in AI Powered Search

Preview of Proven ROI AI visibility audit

Free AI Visibility Audit and Competitor Comparison from Proven ROI show how often brands are cited, recommended, and chosen across leading AI assistants.

We built these free tools so marketing teams can finally see what AI assistants are really saying about their brand and use that insight to win more visibility and revenue.” — John Cronin, Founder & CEO, Proven ROI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proven ROI , an Austin based digital marketing agency, today announced the launch of two free AI visibility tools designed to help brands understand how they really perform inside AI powered search. The new AI Visibility Audit and AI Competitor Comparison give marketing teams fast, no cost insight into where they are winning and where they are losing visibility and recommendations across leading AI assistants, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot, and Grok.As more buyers begin their research and vendor selection inside conversational AI tools instead of traditional search engines, most organizations still rely on legacy SEO metrics that reveal little about how AI systems actually talk about their brand. Proven ROI’s new tools close this gap by analyzing how often a brand is mentioned, how it is described, and whether AI assistants recommend it when users ask for solutions in its category. Instead of guessing, marketers get clear, visual intelligence on whether they are being surfaced, sidelined, or outperformed by competitors in AI generated answers.The Free AI Visibility Audit allows users to enter their brand and website to generate a quick snapshot of their current AI visibility. In a single report, marketing and revenue teams can see how frequently their brand appears across key AI assistants, how strongly those assistants recommend them for relevant queries, and where obvious gaps or missed opportunities exist. This makes it easier for CMOs, SEO leaders, and growth teams to align around a shared baseline for AI performance and to justify future investments in AI visibility and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO).The Free AI Competitor Comparison builds on that foundation by placing a brand side by side with a key rival. By entering two domains, marketers receive a comparative view of AI visibility scores, platform by platform winners, and which brand is more likely to be cited or recommended by top AI assistants. This competitive lens helps organizations quickly identify where a rival is capturing more AI mindshare, which platforms matter most, and which topics or intents represent the biggest opportunities to regain ground.Both tools are completely free to use, require no credit card, and do not force users into a sales call. They are built to serve a wide range of organizations, from startups and emerging challengers to established enterprises, that want a practical starting point for understanding and improving their AI search presence. Each experience takes less than a minute to complete and returns actionable recommendations that teams can immediately incorporate into their SEO, content, and demand generation strategies.The launch of these tools reflects Proven ROI’s broader mission to bridge the gap between traditional SEO and the new reality of AI driven discovery. Where SEO has historically focused on rankings and clicks, AI visibility is about citations, entity authority, and being the brand that assistants trust enough to mention and recommend in zero click answers. By making AI visibility data simple, fast, and free to access, Proven ROI is helping marketing teams move from speculation to strategy in an AI first search landscape.Proven ROI, headquartered in Austin, Texas, specializes in AI visibility, SEO, and revenue focused marketing operations. Through its services and free tools, the agency aims to help brands become the recommended choice in both traditional search and AI generated results, so that when prospects ask AI assistants who to trust, those assistants are ready with the right answer.

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