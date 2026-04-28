ONYC® Hair Launches Two-Day 30% Off Wavy Hair Flash Sale Across Bundles, Clip-Ins, Closures and Wigs

ONYC® Hair announces a two-day flash sale with 30% off all wavy hair, including wavy bundles, clip-ins, closures, and wigs.

Limited-time promotion offers shoppers rare savings on premium textured styles as demand for natural-looking wavy hair continues to grow

Our wavy hair collection is loved for its softness, movement, and versatility, and this flash sale makes it the perfect time to shop.” — Thelma Okoro, Founder of ONYC® Hair

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONYC® Hair has announced a limited-time Wavy Hair Flash Sale, giving customers 30% off its full range of wavy textures for two days only. The promotion includes everything from human hair bundles and clip-in extensions to closures and ready-to-wear wigs.

As soft, natural-looking textures continue to dominate beauty trends in 2026, wavy styles remain a top choice for customers seeking effortless movement, versatility, and everyday elegance. This two-day event gives shoppers a rare opportunity to invest in premium wavy hair extensions at a reduced price.

The sale covers a wide selection of products designed to suit different styling preferences and routines. Customers can choose from full-install options like bundles and closures, or opt for quicker transformations using clip-in pieces that deliver added volume and length in minutes.

For those seeking flexibility without long-term commitment, the brand’s clip-in range offers an easy way to enhance natural styles. These clip-in wavy hair extensions are ideal for customers who want to switch up their look while maintaining convenience and styling control.

The promotion also includes closure options designed to create a seamless, natural-looking finish. Among them is the popular Indian Body Wave Closure, a go-to choice for achieving a polished, full install with soft texture and realistic blending.

“This flash sale is all about giving our customers a short window to enjoy the textures they love at a meaningful savings,” said Thelma Okoro, Founder of ONYC® Hair. “Our wavy collection is known for its softness, movement, and versatility. Whether someone is refreshing their everyday look or preparing for a special occasion, this is the perfect time to shop.”

The promotion includes:

Wavy human hair bundles for full installs

Clip-in extensions for quick, flexible styling

Closures for seamless, natural finishes

Ready-to-wear wigs for complete transformations

With growing demand for low-maintenance yet polished hairstyles, wavy textures have become a go-to choice for customers seeking both style and convenience. ONYC® Hair’s collection is designed to support natural-looking installs while delivering long-lasting wear with proper care.

To make the shopping experience seamless, customers across the United States can access fast shipping, while those located in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have the added convenience of local pickup options.

As this limited-time promotion is available for two days only, customers are encouraged to shop early to secure their preferred textures, lengths, and styles before inventory begins to sell out.

Customers can explore the full range of discounted styles and shop the Wavy Hair Flash Sale by visiting the official website:

🛒 Shop the ONYC® Hair Wavy Flash Sale → https://www.onychair.com/product-category/virgin-hair-types/wavy-hair-extensions-human-hair

About ONYC® Hair

ONYC® Hair is a premium hair extensions brand specializing in high-quality textured human hair. Its product range includes curly, wavy, kinky, relaxed, and straight textures, along with clip-ins, wefts, closures, and wigs. The brand is dedicated to helping women achieve natural-looking, versatile, and confidence-enhancing styles through carefully sourced, professional-grade hair solutions.

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