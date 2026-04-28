New Book, 'Why You Can’t Dispense Food Like Medicine,' Has Some Tough Pills to Swallow About Customer Service

No one had taught this industry how important food becomes to people living in an isolated setting.” — Cindy Heilman

GRESHAM, OR, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A few acts of hospitality around mealtimes can be the difference between senior living communities feeling like a home or a prison.That’s the advice in Cindy Heilman’s new book "Why You Can’t Dispense Food Like Medicine" (2026, Indie Books International ), a strategic guide for senior living and post–acute care leaders. In it, Heilman argues that the dining experience serves as the primary driver of community well-being, resident satisfaction, and organizational success.“Coming from the restaurant industry, I thought to myself, residents are not prisoners, these are my customers, they pay my salary!” Heilman says in the book. “No one had taught this industry how important food becomes to people living in an isolated setting. And it is not just about the food, but the relationships around it. Mealtime was handled in a haphazard, sometimes downright rude way. This was becoming a quality-of-life issue.”Heilman has 50 years of experience focused on dining as it relates to service and hospitality, and she has dedicated her career to creating meaningful connections between residents and staff in community living environments through the creation of the Kind Diningtraining program.In the book, Heilman posits that mealtimes are far more than merely nutritional tasks: They are essential moments of human connection that function as a community's most powerful marketing asset. The book challenges the traditional, institutional "medical model" of care, advocating instead for a "person-centered" hospitality culture that prioritizes dignity, respect and social civility.Heilman argues that mealtimes market a community daily through a thousand touchpoints, influencing not only initial move-in decisions but also long-term resident retention. Because residents often spend up to 60 percent of their day focused on upcoming meals, the quality of hospitality—rather than just the food itself—becomes the critical differentiator between success and failure. Heilman warns that losing a single resident can cost an organization $15,000 in lost revenue and apartment refurbishing expenses.“Each meal provides a choice of whether to connect or to isolate,” explains Heilman. “This is so much more than just providing a nutritious, hot meal. This is about showing dignity, respect, and compassion in a person’s home because the dining room in that community is where people gather.”Heilman introduces the Kind Dining framework, which focuses on closing service gaps through the intentional, professional training of all staff, including caregivers, housekeepers, and administrators. A core pillar of this framework involves the "Three P’s" of service delivery:- Personal: The human connection and emotional intelligence required to make residents and staff feel special and valued.- Process: The actionable steps, timing, and technical sequences of professional service delivery.- Product: The high quality, temperature, and nutritional relevance of the food provided.The book provides actionable strategies for leadership to move from "trying" to "training." Heilman stresses that organizations must hire for hospitality, prioritizing innate character and emotional intelligence over technical credentials alone. Leadership is invited to establish confirmable service standards that go beyond minimum federal regulations to achieve a high-performance level of hospitality excellence.Ultimately, Heilman argues that person-centered hospitality remains the single most vital ingredient for achieving lasting excellence and financial health in the senior living industry today. "Why You Can’t Dispense Food Like Medicine" offers a revolutionary path for leaders to elevate their communities through the power of kindness and intentional connection.About Indie Books InternationalIndie Books International ( www.indiebooksintl.com ) was founded in 2014 in Oceanside,California by two best-selling business authors. Since then, the company has released morethan 100 titles. Similar to indie film companies and indie music labels, the mission of IndieBooks International is to serve as an independent publishing alternative to help businessthought leaders create impact and influence.

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