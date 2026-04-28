Huma.ai Rebrands as Qoniq, Signaling a New Era for AI in Medical Affairs

New name and leadership reflect a rebuilt platform purpose-built for the scientific rigor and speed demands of life sciences medical affairs teams

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qoniq (pronounced “Konik”), formerly known as Huma.ai, today announced its rebrand and the launch of its next-generation AI platform designed exclusively for Medical Affairs teams at life sciences organizations.The rebrand reflects far more than a new name. Over the past year, Qoniq has brought on new executive leadership, rebuilt its platform architecture, and deepened its domain expertise in Medical Affairs -- the specialized function within biotechnology, diagnostics, and medical device companies that acts as a strategic link between clinical and commercial, ensuring that scientific evidence is accurately communicated to health care professionals and key opinion leaders."Medical Affairs teams are under enormous pressure to synthesize complex data quickly while maintaining the scientific rigor their role demands," said Susan Shiff, PhD, MBA, CEO of Qoniq. "We built Qoniq from the ground up to meet that challenge, not as a generic AI tool, but as a platform that understands evidentiary hierarchies, scientific workflows, and the real consequences of getting the answer wrong. This rebrand is our commitment to the Medical Affairs community that we are the partner they have been waiting for."Unlike general-purpose AI platforms, Qoniq applies domain-specific scientific reasoning across structured and unstructured data, including published literature, CRM data, survey responses, and ad board outputs, to deliver insights that are both fast and defensible. The platform's single-tenant architecture ensures that each client's data remains fully isolated, a critical requirement in the competitive life sciences landscape."Qoniq represents exactly the kind of focused, mission-driven innovation we look for," said Steven Skolsky, Board Chair. "The new team has built something meaningfully different from what existed before. This is a platform grounded in real scientific expertise, not just AI hype. We are proud to support this next chapter.""As investors deeply committed to innovation in life sciences, we have been impressed by the transformation Qoniq has undergone. The combination of new leadership, rebuilt technology, and deep domain focus positions them to become the definitive AI platform for Medical Affairs," said John Crumpler, General Partner at Hatteras Venture Partners.Qoniq's customers are leaders that carry the full weight of Medical Affairs responsibilities but lack the internal resources to build and manage custom AI infrastructure. The Qoniq platform is designed to free up cognitive bandwidth for high-value strategic work by automating time-intensive tasks like literature synthesis, standard response letter generation, and KOL engagement preparation.The Company's concierge deployment model further differentiates Qoniq in a crowded market. Rather than handing clients a self-service tool and stepping back, Qoniq partners closely with Medical Affairs teams to configure workflows, engineer prompts, and ensure outputs meet the standards required for medical, legal, and regulatory review.About Qoniq:Qoniq is an AI platform built exclusively for Medical Affairs teams at life sciences companies. By combining deep domain expertise with purpose-built scientific reasoning, Qoniq helps biotechnology, diagnostics, and medical device companies synthesize complex evidence faster, without sacrificing accuracy. The platform offers single-tenant security, concierge-level deployment, and workflows designed around the evidentiary standards medical affairs professionals depend on. Learn more at www.qoniq.com

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