CAAM Introduces a Modern Approach to Facial Cold Therapy Rooted in Wellness

Inspired by cryotherapy, CAAM delivers the benefits of cold exposure to soothe the skin and support overall facial wellness. Designed for daily use, CAAM helps reduce the appearance of puffiness and redness while promoting a refreshed, radiant complexion. CAAM, a facial cold therapy device designed to support skin health through a non-invasive, wellness-driven approach.

A non-invasive beauty and wellness tool designed to support skin health and everyday recovery

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a beauty landscape increasingly defined by invasive treatments and quick fixes, CAAM introduces a different path: a modern, non-invasive approach to skincare rooted in the power of cold.

Founded by entrepreneur Carolina Reyes, CAAM is a facial cold therapy device designed to bring the benefits of cryotherapy into a simple, at-home ritual—bridging beauty and wellness through a method that is both effective and accessible.

What began as a personal search for alternatives to injectables and aggressive procedures evolved into a purpose-driven innovation. Reyes set out to create a tool that supports skin health without compromising its integrity, offering a solution grounded in both tradition and science.

Inspired by long-standing cold therapy practices and backed by growing clinical interest, CAAM delivers localized cryotherapy to help reduce inflammation, calm the skin, and stimulate circulation. By gently constricting blood vessels, cold exposure can visibly minimize puffiness, redness, and irritation, making it a powerful yet understated ally in daily skincare routines.

Beyond aesthetics, cold therapy is increasingly recognized for its broader wellness potential. Emerging studies suggest it may help relieve migraine symptoms by cooling nerve pathways and reducing inflammation, while also supporting sensitive skin conditions such as rosacea by easing discomfort and visible redness.

Positioned at the intersection of beauty and wellbeing, CAAM reflects a shift in consumer priorities—toward rituals that are intentional, non-invasive, and sustainable over time. More than a beauty tool, it represents a new way of approaching self-care: one that values consistency over intensity, and long-term health over instant results.

As the brand expands into the U.S. market, CAAM continues to resonate with a new generation of consumers seeking thoughtful, effective alternatives—redefining what modern skincare can look and feel like.

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