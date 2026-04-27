10 to 1 Public Relations Named One of the Best PR Agencies in the US

Scottsdale-based agency recognized for exceptional work, thought leadership, and a pioneering approach to AI in public relations

To be named one of the best PR agencies in North America alongside some of the biggest, best-known PR agencies in the world is a huge honor and credit to our talented team.” — Josh Weiss, President and Founder of 10 to 1 Public Relations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scottsdale-based 10 to 1 Public Relations (10to1PR), a public relations firm offering strategic communications services that are targeted, compelling, and achieve clients' goals, has been named by PRovoke Media to its annual list of the 100 Best Agencies in the United States.PRovoke Media's Best Agencies list is an authoritative, merit-based selection of premier PR firms evaluated by the publication's editors through interviews and decades of market knowledge covering the global public relations industry. Agencies are recognized based on five key criteria: rapid growth and financial performance, a track record of exceptional work, an outstanding workplace culture, thought leadership and the development of new knowledge, and innovation in the technology and tools of the profession."To be named one of the best PR agencies in North America alongside some of the biggest, best-known PR agencies in the world is a huge honor and credit to our talented team," said Josh Weiss, President and Founder of 10 to 1 Public Relations. "It demonstrates that even a relatively small PR firm like ours can get noticed for quality work, a focused approach to generate consistent media visibility for clients, and through our innovative approach and investment in proprietary AI tools to give both our clients and our staff a leg up."In a profile on 10to1PR, PRovoke Media said it selected the agency because of its steady growth and proven ability to deliver consistent media visibility for its clients. The publication noted 10to1PR's innovative AI approach (IVY and IVY Press Room) to support its work. PRovoke Media also recognized the agency's collaborative culture and commitment to training and development as it integrates new tools and capabilities into its practice.Founded in 2012, 10to1PR now serves approximately 30 clients through long-term retainer relationships across sectors, including construction, technology, financial services, transportation, real estate, home services, and healthcare. The agency builds consistent media visibility through a focused strategy of long-term storytelling and practical results. In recent years, 10to1PR has been named PR Agency of the Year in several international, national, and local competitions and has earned dozens of awards celebrating the work of its talented team. Bulldog PR Awards has also named 10to1PR the Most AI-Ready Agency, and the agency received multiple campaign awards from PRSA Copper Anvils.10to1PR's proprietary AI platform, IVY, streamlines research, content development, and strategic planning while supporting rather than replacing human judgment. A related offering, IVY Press Room, converts client announcements into formats optimized for discovery and citation by today's leading AI platforms, including Google's Gemini, ChatGPT, and Perplexity.Learn more about 10to1PR's strategies and services at 10to1pr.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.