Welcome center and upgrades coming to popular D River State Recreation Site under City-State partnership

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (ORPD), the City of Lincoln City, and Explore Lincoln City today announced the transition of oversight of the D River State Recreation Site from OPRD to the City of Lincoln City. The lease from OPRD takes effect on April 27 and is provided at no cost to the city to support the common goal of vastly improving facilities and access by early 2027.

“We’re grateful to Oregon State Parks for their longstanding stewardship of the D River State Recreation Site over the past 60-plus years, and we look forward to ushering in a new era of facilities and experiences for visitors old and new,” said Lincoln City City Manager Daniel Hunter. “Through inclusivity, stewardship, education, and public access, we intend to uphold the legacy that has been established for one of the most visible and highly used recreation sites along the Oregon Coast.”

Improvements, including the new, $6.7 million Lincoln City Welcome Center, upgraded parking and beach access, and increased accessibility amenities, are scheduled to be completed by the City of Lincoln City in early 2027. The recreation site draws1.5 million visitors each year.

“D River State Recreation Site is one of the coast’s most loved parks,” said Preson Phillips, Central Coast District Manager. “This is a unique opportunity for local-state collaboration, and we are excited to see this vision come to life.”

Planning and design are underway and construction is scheduled to start later this month. During construction, the restrooms and much of the site will be closed, though Lincoln City plans to make beach access, parking and temporary restrooms available as much as possible.

This project will be funded through a State of Oregon Lottery Revenue Bond Grant as a result of advocacy from local legislators, as well as the reinvestment of Lincoln City transient lodging tax revenue earmarked for tourism promotion and facilities.

“Not only is D River State Recreation Site one of the most beloved and visited attractions in Oregon, but it’s also a community gathering place that has hosted marquis Explore Lincoln City events, including the Kite Festival, for many years,” said Kim Cooper Findling, Executive Director of Explore Lincoln City. “Our partners at OPRD have generously given Lincoln City the opportunity to tell our story in our own words, and to do so in a way that educates, informs, and reinforces the importance of responsible, stewardship-based visitation.”

See the City’s web page on the Lincoln City Welcome Center for additional information and updates about the renovation status.

About D River State Recreation Site

Originally purchased in 1969 with Land and Water Conservation funds, D River State Recreation Site is among Oregon’s top five most visited recreation sites, welcoming more than 1.3 million visitors annually. Once home to an aquarium and later to a go-kart track, today it serves as a rest stop, interpretive center, and primary access point along Lincoln City’s seven miles of beachfront. In addition to serving as a scenic wayside, the site offers beach and river access, restrooms, paved parking, and easy access to Highway 101 in the heart of Lincoln City.

About Lincoln City

Home to countless treasured experiences, including the world-famous Finders Keepers glass float program, two internationally recognized kite festivals, and Oregon's only UNESCO Biosphere Region, Lincoln City boasts seven miles of public beaches, a prolific arts scene, and a laid-back beach town vibe. Flanked by the Pacific Ocean to the west and lush forests to the east, Lincoln City is the Oregon Coast's destination of choice for sustainability-minded travelers. From ocean-to-table cuisine and ideal stargazing conditions, to postcard-worthy summer beach getaways and moody winter storm watching, every season brings something different. And it's all barely an hour from the Willamette Valley. Follow along @lincolncityor for inspiration, or begin planning a visit at explorelincolncity.com.