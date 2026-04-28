Business Air Launches Corporate Jet Access Program for Texas Travelers

A midsize private jet available through Business Air, Inc., Texas-based FAA Part 135 charter operator in continuous operation since 1967. Daniel Kearns, CEO of Business Air, Inc., brings two decades of turbine aircraft management experience to the company's relaunch as a retail private jet charter operator. Business Air, Inc. FAA Air Carrier Certificate No. BQTA581C, effective February 1, 1967. The certificate has been in continuous operation for nearly six decades.

Texas Part 135 operator with sixty-year history pivots to private charter, offering corporate aircraft access without membership fees or long-term commitments

We work directly with Texas corporations whose jets sit idle most of the year. The owner offsets fixed costs. You pay less. Better aircraft, better economics for everyone.” — Daniel Kearns, CEO, Business Air

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Air , Inc., a Texas-based FAA Part 135 charter operator in continuous operation since 1967, today announced its expansion into retail private jet charter , bringing corporate aircraft access to Texas travelers without membership fees or long-term commitments.Under the leadership of CEO Daniel Kearns, Business Air is bringing a different model to the Texas charter market. Rather than owning or leasing a fleet directly, the company contracts with Texas corporations whose aircraft sit idle most of the year, making those purpose-built business jets available to charter clients at competitive rates with no membership requirements."Most charter operators pass the fixed cost of owning aircraft on to their customers in higher hourly rates," said Daniel Kearns, CEO of Business Air. "We work directly with Texas corporations whose Falcons, Challengers, and Gulfstreams fly perhaps two hundred hours a year for their owners. The other fifteen hundred hours, those aircraft sit on the ramp. We bring those hours to market at charter rates that undercut what a fleet operator can offer. The owner offsets fixed costs. The customer pays less. Better aircraft, better economics for everyone."Business Air's Air Carrier Certificate, BQTA581C, has been continuously active since February 1, 1967, making it one of the longest-tenured Part 135 certificates in Texas. The company is now applying that operational foundation to a relaunched retail charter business serving Austin, Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio.The company is also accepting a limited number of jet owners into a Founding Fleet program. Aircraft owners place their jets on the Business Air Part 135 certificate, retain priority access for personal use, and earn revenue from charter activity managed by the company.Daniel Kearns brings two decades of experience managing turbine aircraft operations across Central Texas, including senior roles at major aircraft management and brokerage firms.Business Air operates out of Austin, San Antonio, and Houston Airports. Charter inquiries can be submitted at businessair.net.About Business AirBusiness Air, Inc. is a Texas-based FAA Part 135 charter operator in continuous operation since 1967. The company offers on-demand private jet charter and aircraft management services, with a focus on connecting Texas corporations and aircraft owners to retail charter demand.Media Contact:Daniel Kearns, CEOBusiness Air, Inc.dk@businessair.netbusinessair.net

Business Air Private Jet Charter Texas

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