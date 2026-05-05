SynergySuite Wins Three TITAN Business Awards in 2026, Including Third Consecutive Platinum in Restaurants

SynergySuite Awarded 3 TITAN Awards

SynergySuite wins 3 TITAN Business Awards, marking 11 wins in 5 years. The AI-powered platform earned top honors for redefining global restaurant profitability.

These honors reflect five years of consistent innovation," said Sara Davis. "By delivering AI that drives real-world profitability, we’re proud to lead the next era of restaurant intelligence.” — Sara Davis, SynergySuite

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five consecutive years. Eleven TITAN Awards . The highest honor yet. SynergySuite , the global leader in AI-powered back-of-house software for restaurants, has been recognized at the 2026 TITAN Business Awards with three honors across the Food & Beverage, Restaurants, and Hospitality categories. It is the company’s largest single showing in five consecutive years of recognition from the program.The company earned Platinum in Best Products & Services for Food & Beverage, Platinum in Best Products & Services for Restaurants, and Gold in Best Products & Services for Hospitality. Each award points to the same truth: the restaurant industry is changing, and SynergySuite is leading that change.Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the TITAN Business Awards is one of the world’s foremost international business recognition programs, honoring organizations that demonstrate measurable impact, operational excellence, and sustained business growth across industries worldwide.This season attracted over 5,100 entries from organizations and professionals globally, spanning technology, marketing, operations, and business solutions. Winning entries are distinguished by how effectively strategy translates into real-world execution and by how consistently that performance holds over time.Award-Winning AchievementSynergySuite’s three 2026 TITAN recognitions span three distinct verticals, reflecting how deeply the platform has embedded itself across the broader hospitality ecosystem, not just restaurant chains.PLATINUM - Best Products & Services – Food & BeveragePLATINUM - Best Products & Services – RestaurantsGOLD - Best Products & Services – HospitalityThese awards were earned on the strength of SynergySuite’s submission “Redefining Restaurant Profitability Globally,” a platform purpose-built from the ground up to solve the real operational and financial challenges that enterprise restaurants face every day.Five Years. Eleven Awards. A Story of Momentum.When SynergySuite first entered the TITAN Business Awards in 2022, the company took home two Gold honors. It was a strong debut for the platform growing restaurant brands globally.The next year brought two more Gold awards in the same categories. A pattern of achievement. In 2024, the recognition rose to Platinum. In 2025, another Platinum and a Gold. And now, in 2026, the company’s most significant result to date: two Platinum awards and a Gold, recognized across three separate industry categories for the first time.Eleven awards in five consecutive years. That kind of sustained recognition does not happen by chance; it is the result of a company that has consistently invested in its product, its people, and the outcomes its customers depend on. Each year, the platform has gotten smarter. Each year, the results customers achieve have gotten stronger. The TITAN Awards have tracked that progress every step of the way.What These Awards ReflectThe numbers reflect what that means in practice. SynergySuite customers consistently achieve 2–8% improvements in food and labor margin increases. The platform’s AI engine reaches up to 99% forecasting accuracy and has reduced ordering variance by 35%, helping restaurant teams spend less time guessing and more time executing. Brands including Pollo Campero, Costa Vida, Shipley Do-Nuts, Friendly’s, and Church’s Chicken rely on SynergySuite to protect their margins and scale their operations with confidence.In August 2025, SynergySuite secured $12 million in Series B funding to accelerate global expansion and deepen its AI capabilities, bringing its platform to thousands of additional locations worldwide. The recognition that accompanies that investment reflects a clear and growing conviction: the future of restaurant profitability is operational intelligence, and SynergySuite is leading the pack.Recognizing Global Business ExcellenceThe 2026 TITAN Business Awards were evaluated by an international panel of senior professionals with expertise across business leadership, operations, strategy, and innovation. Through a structured blind judging process, entries were assessed solely on their merits, ensuring fairness, integrity, and professional excellence in recognizing the most impactful business achievements worldwide.“The standard this season is defined by what holds up in practice. What distinguishes these winners is how effectively strategy translates into results and how consistently that performance is sustained over time.”Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson, International Awards Associate (IAA)To view the complete list of 2026 TITAN Business Award winners, visit: thetitanawards.com.##About The Titan AwardsThe TITAN Business Awards honors pioneering leaders and organizations that drive innovation, growth, and excellence across industries worldwide. As a leading international business awards program, it recognizes those who challenge conventions, inspire progress, and shape the future of global business. Website: thetitanawards.com.About SynergySuiteSynergySuite is an AI-powered restaurant management platform built for multi-unit operators. Leveraging machine learning and large language models, the platform automates and optimizes inventory, forecasting, ordering, labor, analytics, and franchise management, giving brands the operational visibility and intelligence needed to run smarter and scale more efficiently.

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