Yeoman Service Center Continues Six-Decade Tradition of Excellence as Trusted Auto Shop in Fort Wayne

ASE-Certified Team and Comprehensive Services Make Fort Wayne Location a Go-To Destination for Vehicle Owners

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yeoman Service Center , a family-trusted auto shop in Fort Wayne with over 60 years of service to the community, continues to set the standard for automotive repair and maintenance in Northeast Indiana. Since 1962, the Fort Wayne location has provided expert care for tens of thousands of vehicles, combining traditional values with modern diagnostic technology.Located at 540 E Pettit Ave, the Fort Wayne auto shop operates 13 service bays staffed by ASE-certified technicians trained to service all major vehicle makes and models. From routine oil changes to complex engine and transmission repairs, Yeoman Service Center offers comprehensive automotive services under one roof."We've been serving Fort Wayne families and their vehicles for more than six decades because we focus on quality workmanship and honest service," said a representative from Yeoman Service Center. "Our ASE-certified staff brings expert-level knowledge to every repair, whether it's a domestic sedan or a luxury nameplate."Comprehensive Auto Services for All Makes and ModelsAs a full-service auto shop in Fort Wayne, Yeoman Service Center provides a complete range of automotive repairs and maintenance, including:Engine repair and diagnosticsTransmission repair and serviceBrake repair and replacementADAS calibration for modern safety systemsAuto A/C repair and serviceElectrical system diagnostics and repairSuspension and steering repairTire services and wheel alignmentCheck engine light diagnosticsExhaust system repairOil changes and preventative maintenanceFleet repair servicesThe Fort Wayne location services all major vehicle brands, including Ford, Chevrolet, Honda, Toyota, Jeep, RAM, Dodge, Audi, Lexus, Cadillac, and more.ASE Certification: A Mark of ExcellenceYeoman Service Center's commitment to quality is demonstrated through its team of ASE-certified technicians. Certification through The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence requires rigorous testing and ongoing training, ensuring that every technician maintains expert-level knowledge of automotive systems and repair procedures.This dedication to professional development means Fort Wayne vehicle owners can trust their cars, trucks, and SUVs are being serviced by qualified professionals who stay current with evolving automotive technology.Convenient Locations and Customer-Focused ServiceIn addition to the flagship Fort Wayne location, Yeoman Service Center operates a second facility in New Haven at 540 Broadway St., providing convenient access for residents throughout Allen County.The Fort Wayne auto shop is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM, offering flexible scheduling options for busy vehicle owners. Customers can schedule service by calling (260) 456-2169, visiting the shop in person, or requesting an appointment online.Yeoman Service Center also offers financing options to help customers manage unexpected repair costs, along with an exclusive warranty on all work performed.About Yeoman Service CenterFounded in 1962, Yeoman Service Center has served the Fort Wayne community for over 60 years, providing honest, expert automotive repair and maintenance services. With ASE-certified technicians, state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Yeoman Service Center has become a trusted name in automotive care. The company operates two locations in Northeast Indiana, serving Fort Wayne and New Haven.

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