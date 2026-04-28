Naples Design Review (DRB) Board Grants Unanimous Approval to Revs for its State-of-the-Art Automobile Facility

Revs Reserve new 63,800 square foot state-of-the-art car storage facility in Naples, FL

What we are building is more than an extension and a new storage solution; it is designed to honor and steer automobile heritage. We are grateful to the Design Review Board for supporting our vision.” — Jonathan Witmer, Chief Executive Officer, Revs Institute.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revs Institute (“Revs”), the world’s definitive reference and most useful resource for the car community, announced today that it has received unanimous approval from the Naples Design Review Board (DRB) for the expansion of its campus at 2300 and 2400 East Horseshoe Drive in Naples, Florida.

The proposed project includes the development of a 63,800 square foot state-of-the-art car storage facility, Revs Reserve Naples, with an amenity space designed to support institutional operations, improve the visitor experience, and strengthen ties with the Naples community.

The unanimous vote is both validation and a defining milestone in the organization’s growth. The approval represents months of collaboration between Revs’ team and the City of Naples to ensure the project meets the community’s high architectural and aesthetic standards.

"This approval is a pivotal moment for Revs and the Naples community," said Jonathan Witmer, Chief Executive Officer, Revs Institute. "What we are building here is more than an extension and a new storage solution; it is an environment designed to honor and steer automobile heritage. We are grateful to the Design Review Board for supporting our vision and to our team for their tireless work in bringing these plans to life."

The core of the facility is a modern, L-shaped structure on 6.6 acres that emphasizes both protection and sustainability. It will feature gold-standard climate control, advanced construction designed for severe weather, and dedicated preservation bays. Vehicles will be stored more than 9 feet above FEMA flood levels, making them eligible for flood insurance, a critical differentiator in Southwest Florida. Beyond its technical prowess, the design includes upscale hospitality lounges and common areas.

With the boards’ endorsement, the project immediately moves into the permitting phase. Ground is expected to break this fall, with opening planned for 2027.

About Revs

Revs Institute (“Revs”) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2008 to steer automobile heritage globally. The world’s definitive reference and most useful resource for the car community, Revs is guided by its Active Matter principle: practical usefulness defines relevance, rigor, and long-term viability. Revs operates an 80,000-square-foot museum in Naples, Florida, showcasing 120 historically significant, road-ready cars. Its Archives and Research Center in Fort Myers houses one of the world’s most comprehensive collections of automobile knowledge. Through its active collection, world-class archives, research, media, education, and storage facilities in Delray—and soon Naples—Revs guides how automobiles are studied, understood, and carried responsibly into what comes next.

Learn more or get involved at revsinstitute.org or contact info@revsinstitute.org.

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