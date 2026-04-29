Three Leading Financial Institutions Selected Naehas in Q1 2026 to Grow Revenue Faster While Reducing Regulatory Risk

UK bank, Canadian retail bank, top-10 US credit union chose Naehas Q1 2026 to grow revenue without regulatory exposure across marketing, compliance, operations.

AI has narrowed the window through which human review can keep banking's promises consistent. The only fix is moving governance upstream, so every offer is compliant the moment it exists.” — Rab Govil

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naehas, the platform trusted by major financial institutions to design, deliver, and market personalized products and offers, signed three new enterprise clients during the first quarter of 2026: a leading UK-headquartered bank, a major Canadian retail bank, and a top-ten U.S. credit union.

The three institutions chose Naehas for a single reason. Product design, pricing, offer creation, disclosure governance, and compliance review run on a single platform rather than across five tools held together by manual handoffs. The result is that cross-selling moves faster because data flows through a single system. Compliance happens at the point of offer creation, not after. Every personalized variant remains auditable from start to finish, making it the only form of personalization that survives regulatory inspection at scale. None of this is achievable inside a marketing automation platform retrofitted for financial services, which is why the three institutions concluded their existing systems could not keep up.

"Banking has always been a trust business disguised as a math business," says Rab Govil, founder and CEO of Naehas. "Every commitment a financial institution makes to a customer is a small promise to that household, and every disclosure is the architecture of that promise. AI has collapsed the window in which human review can keep those promises consistent. A modern bank now generates more personalized offers in a day than its compliance function can read in a quarter. The only workable pattern is to move governance upstream into the system that produces the offer, so every variant is compliant the moment it exists. That is an architectural problem, not a marketing one, and it is the problem we have been solving since the beginning."

The three new engagements arrive against a backdrop of intensifying regulatory pressure. U.S. and U.K. supervisors have imposed billions of dollars in fines over the past 24 months for consumer disclosure and marketing compliance violations. These violations can be traced to the same structural failure: the offer the customer received included the wrong disclosure. The pattern in the consent orders is consistent. The institution did not intend to mislead a customer, but the two systems that were supposed to convey the same information produced different results, and the institution was held accountable. Governance at the point of offer creation is no longer a preference; it’s vital to the institution’s ability to operate.

Across the Naehas enterprise client base, institutions have reported a 145% increase in offer volume, a 70% reduction in campaign cycle time, and a 79% reduction in the operating cost of disclosure management. A top-three U.S. wealth manager reduced disclosure review cost by 40% while eliminating alerts across regulated communications. A top-five U.S. bank compressed its prime rate update cycle from six weeks to under an hour across all customer-facing channels, capturing an estimated $200,000 in economic value per rate event.

"What is different in 2026 is the tempo of these conversations," says Steve Dobrenski, Head of Sales at Naehas. "Two years ago, evaluations moved at the pace of annual planning. Today, they are driven by a specific event already on the institution's calendar: a critical product launch, a competitive pricing decision, an AI program with board-committed results. Each of the three institutions we signed in Q1 came to us with a date on the wall and asked whether we could help them be ready by it. The question is no longer whether this category matters. It is whether the institution can stand up the capability before the next inflection reaches them."

Naehas powers offer and disclosure workflows at six of the ten largest global financial institutions. Each of the three Q1 engagements replaced either a general-purpose marketing stack or spreadsheets and manual review processes that could no longer scale to the institution's offer volume.

This quarter makes it clear that selecting the right offer management platform is a structural decision that will determine whether the institution can succeed under modern regulatory scrutiny. The three institutions that selected Naehas in Q1 2026 are early leaders in recognizing this shift. Institutions that follow suit in 2026 will spend the rest of the decade ahead of those that wait.

About Naehas:

Naehas knows financial institutions are engines of opportunity that help people buy homes, build businesses, and navigate uncertainty. But today’s market demands a pace of personalization and regulatory standards that legacy systems simply weren't built to handle.

When teams are forced to coordinate across disconnected tools and manual workflows, speed and compliance become trade-offs. Naehas provides the infrastructure to eliminate that friction. We empower institutions to grow revenue, stay ahead of regulations, and deepen customer relationships without the manual overhead that slows them down.

Six out of the top ten global financial institutions trust Naehas. Find out why and discover how to join this industry-leading circle at www.naehas.com.

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