Nonprofit Finance Fund and Justice Capital Release Report on the Business Case for Community Ownership of Local Assets

NFF and Justice Capital release report on Business Case for Community Ownership of Assets. Spectrum of Community-Centered Initiatives

Will Share Frameworks, Case Studies, and Impact Data at Mission Investors Exchange Conference on Wednesday

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) and Justice Capital have released a new report , “The Business Case for Community Ownership: A Framework for Shared Prosperity,” with contributions from a team of experienced stakeholders. Community ownership empowers local decision-making and ensures that assets and governance remain in the hands of those most invested in their outcomes. It is a practical, demonstrated strategy for building community wealth and supporting long-term economic stability.“Community ownership acknowledges that our economic and social well-being is connected to that of our neighbors,” said Aisha Benson, President and CEO of NFF. “At a time when many communities feel disconnected from the decisions that shape their lives, community ownership offers a way for communities to build shared prosperity, deepen civic engagement, and participate directly in shaping their economic future.”Authorship of the report is shared by the Community Ownership Design Team, a group of more than 20 community ownership practitioners, investors, and intermediaries working together to advance community ownership investing. Nonprofit Finance Fund and Justice Capital have convened this group and coordinated participation in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Making Missing Markets Initiative for more than a year, and the report includes their real-world experiences and practical advice.Community Ownership Design Team members include: Nonprofit Finance Fund, Justice Capital, Alvaro Sanchez, Boston Impact Initiative, The California Endowment, Center for Community Investment, Coalition for Green Capital, Jen Lewis-Walden, Joseph Cureton, Kataly Foundation, Local Initiatives Support Corporation NY, Predistribution Initiative, Paula D'Ambrosa, PUSH Buffalo, Roanhorse Consulting, Schmidt Family Foundation, and Transform Finance.Community ownership can include real estate, business interests, energy assets, and more, when community members collectively establish a vision, participate in governance, and share in profits or benefits. The report includes 10 case studies featuring affordable housing development, commercial real estate investment, specialized loan funds, cost-saving clean energy projects, and other community ownership examples from across the country.“There is fast-growing interest in community ownership as a development and civic connection strategy that advances a broad spectrum of economic and social priorities,” said Christina Hollenback, CEO of Justice Capital. “When people have a meaningful stake in the future of their neighborhoods, it strengthens both local economies and the civic fabric that holds communities together. Community ownership encourages collaboration, long-term stewardship, and a shared commitment to place.”NFF and Justice Capital will draw on the frameworks, stories, and impact data found in the report as they guide a session on “Accelerating an Ownership Economy” on Wed., April 29, at the Mission Investors Exchange (MIE) 2026 National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. The conference brings 750 philanthropy and impact investing leaders together to highlight innovative strategies, develop new partnerships, and identify opportunities to align values with robust returns.“The Business Case for Community Ownership builds a foundation of shared language and gives investors and supporters a robust understanding of how varied community ownership approaches work,” said Jessica LaBarbera, NFF’s Chief of Staff and Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. “There is a role for all types of capital in ownership investing, and the report helps supporters evaluate and act on opportunities to expand local ownership of assets as a pathway to shared prosperity and stronger, more resilient communities.”The free report is available at: https://www.ownershipforsharedprosperity.com/ About Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF)Nonprofit Finance Fund(NFF) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. Since 1980, we’ve helped organizations access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. Alongside others, we’re working to build community wealth and well-being and put affordable housing, essential services, quality jobs, and excellent education within reach of more people. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/ Justice Capital is an investment fund, advisory, and convening platform focused on expanding community ownership and shifting capital toward regenerative, community-led economic models. The organization partners with frontline communities and mission-aligned investors to develop community-owned assets that support long-term wealth, health, and climate resilience. Justice Capital serves as a core partner in the Community Ownership Design Team and participates in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Making Missing Markets Initiative. To learn more, visit: https://www.justice.capital/

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