DocStation and R.J. Hedges & Associates Announce Collaboration to Support Independent Pharmacies Billing Medicare

DocStation interviews RJ Hedges on 4/29/26 Partnership announcement

Billing technology and compliance expertise come together to help pharmacies capture clinical revenue with confidence.

R.J. Hedges has been the trusted name in pharmacy compliance for years. We're glad to connect our pharmacies with the experts who help them do this right.” — Samm Anderegg, PharmD, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DocStation, a medical billing platform purpose-built for independent pharmacies, and R.J. Hedges & Associates, a leading healthcare compliance consulting firm serving pharmacies and healthcare facilities nationwide, today announced a collaboration aimed at helping independent pharmacies successfully navigate the intersection of Medicare compliance and medical benefit billing.

As more independent pharmacies move toward billing clinical services and products — including vaccines, durable medical equipment (DME), and patient consultations — to Medicare and other medical benefits, they face a dual challenge: building the right billing workflows and ensuring they meet the compliance and accreditation standards that Medicare requires. This collaboration connects two organizations that address each side of that equation.

DocStation provides the billing infrastructure pharmacies need to submit and manage medical claims, verify eligibility, route claims to the right payer, and get paid. R.J. Hedges & Associates brings nearly two decades of experience helping pharmacies achieve and maintain Medicare compliance, DMEPOS accreditation, credentialing, and the documentation requirements that support a durable medical billing practice.

“Pharmacies that are ready to bill Medicare need more than a technology platform — they need to know they’re doing it right,” said Becky Templeton, Director of Operations at R.J. Hedges & Associates. “We’ve spent years helping pharmacies get compliant and stay compliant. Connecting that foundation to a platform that can actually submit and manage those claims is a natural next step for the pharmacies we work with.”

“Our customers are building real clinical revenue streams, and they’re asking increasingly sophisticated questions about how to do it correctly,” said Samm Anderegg, CEO of DocStation. “R.J. Hedges has been the trusted name in pharmacy compliance for a long time. We’re glad to point our pharmacies in their direction, and we look forward to seeing more of their clients get the billing infrastructure they need to capture the revenue that compliance work makes possible.”

As part of the collaboration, DocStation’s Head of Clinical Solutions, Rachael Matz, will host an educational webinar on Wednesday, April 29th at 12:00 PM CT featuring Becky Templeton and the R.J. Hedges team. The session will give DocStation’s pharmacy customers a closer look at the services R.J. Hedges provides, with a focus on Medicare compliance requirements most relevant to pharmacies that are actively billing or preparing to bill medical claims.

Pharmacies interested in attending the webinar can register here or learn more about both organizations at docstation.co or rjhedges.com.

About DocStation

DocStation is a medical billing platform built for independent pharmacies. The platform enables pharmacies to bill clinical services and products — including vaccines, DME, medication therapy management, and patient consultations — to medical benefits rather than relying solely on PBM reimbursement. DocStation serves thousands of pharmacies across the country with tools for eligibility verification, claim creation and management, AI-assisted revenue cycle support, and analytics. Learn more at docstation.co.

About R.J. Hedges & Associates

R.J. Hedges & Associates has been helping pharmacies navigate compliance since 2006, offering concierge-level support with customized policies and procedures, training, reporting, and proactive regulatory updates. The firm’s compliance packages cover DEA, Fraud, Waste and Abuse Prevention, HIPAA, OSHA, license verification, and Medicare Part B and Part D requirements, with each client assigned a dedicated project manager. R.J. Hedges & Associates serves independent pharmacies, home health care facilities, medical supply companies, physicians, and other small practices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.rjhedges.com.

Media Contact

Becky Templeton, Director of Operations

becky@rjhedges.com

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