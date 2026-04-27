CRT Roofing Expands Digital Access and Services Across the Inland Empire

Expansion strengthens regional service reach while enhancing customer communication and roofing support across the Inland Empire.

Our expansion reflects our commitment to delivering reliable roofing solutions, clear communication, and consistent quality for every client we serve.” — Jorge Solano Sr.

BLOOMINGTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRT Roofing Co. announced an expansion of its roofing services into Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, and nearby Inland Empire communities, along with updates to its website intended to simplify communication, inspection requests, and estimate inquiries. The company said the development is part of its broader effort to support homeowners, property managers, homeowners' associations, and commercial property stakeholders across a wider service area in Southern California.As part of the expansion, CRT Roofing is placing added emphasis on commercial roofing , HOA roofing projects, roof replacements, maintenance programs , and emergency repair work. The company also continues to provide inspections and repair services for residential and commercial properties. The website updates are intended to make it easier for visitors to request inspections, estimates, and service information CRT Roofing Co. said the expansion represents an operational milestone as it continues building its presence in the Inland Empire roofing market. The company will continue providing inspections, repairs, replacements, maintenance programs, and emergency roofing services for residential and commercial properties throughout the region. “At CRT Roofing, our goal is not just to install roofs, but to build long-term relationships with our clients by providing dependable service, clear communication, and quality work every time,” said a company spokesperson.For more information, please contact Jorge Solano at (909)782-0352 or email at jorgejr@crtroofing.com.About CRT Roofing Co.: CRT Roofing Co. is a Bloomington, California-based roofing company serving residential and commercial clients. Its services include inspections, repairs, replacements, and maintenance programs, with operations supporting homeowners, property managers, HOAs, and businesses throughout Southern California and the Inland Empire.Business name: CRT Roofing Co.Address: 18551 Orange St, Bloomington, CA 92316, United States.City: BloomingtonState: CAZip code: 92316Phone number: (909)782-0352.Email: jorgejr@crtroofing.com.

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