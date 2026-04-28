Branded Legacy, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition: Appoints New CEO and Sole Director

Branded Legacy

Company targets multiple AI tech acquisitions under new leadership

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCBB:BLEG)

We have multiple opportunities lined up and look forward to executing on these strategic initiatives to drive long-term value for our shareholders” — Jeffery Robison

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) today announced that Dr. Jamie Forrest, Ph.D., M.P.H., has resigned from all positions with the Company, including Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective immediately. The Board of Directors has accepted Dr. Forrest’s resignation and formally removed him from all officer and director roles.Dr. Forrest contributed significantly during his tenure. Since taking on leadership responsibilities, Dr. Forrest has been subjected to ongoing harassment and threats from numerous shareholders. Despite these challenges, he successfully negotiated the removal of millions of dollars from the Company’s balance sheet, preventing the potential issuance of billions of additional free-trading shares that would have resulted in severe dilution to existing shareholders.The Company acknowledges that Dr. Forrest received no compensation, no shares, and no equity of any kind, and contributed only his own personal funds to support the Company’s operations and restructuring efforts. This fact will be reflected in all future filings. The Board thanks Dr. Forrest for his service and contributions.Effective immediately, the Board has appointed Jeffery Robison, who previously served as interim Chief Executive Officer and has no association with previous management, as the new Chief Executive Officer and sole member of the Board of Directors of Branded Legacy, Inc. in a full-time capacity.“I am excited to step into the role of Chief Executive Officer on a full-time basis and take control back over at Branded Legacy to get the Company on track for success,” said Jeffery Robison. “I will be working on several acquisition targets in the AI technology space, which is a hot segment right now. We have multiple opportunities lined up and look forward to executing on these strategic initiatives to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”Jeffery Robison will be immediately engaging with OTC Markets to bring the Company current and have the yield sign removed. The annual disclosure has been completed, and the Company is working on an attorney letter to support the annual report and get the Company current with its filings.About Branded Legacy, Inc. Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a publicly traded company focused on strategic acquisitions, operational restructuring, and growth opportunities.Forward-Looking StatementsSafe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, competition, technological changes, and other factors detailed in the company's Disclosure Statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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